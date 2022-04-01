|EBONY Rundown: Issa Rae Tackles Pregnancy Speculation, California Task Forces Sets Limits on Reparations Eligibility, and More|Woman to Woman: The Truth of Authenticity|Emmett Till’s Family Reflects on Signing of Anti-Lynching Law|Pro Tips From Instagram Sensation Bawse Lady Meek on How To Become Your Own Boss|Jada Pinkett Smith’s Experience With Alopecia Puts a Spotlight on the Disease|H.E.R. Just Launched a Loungewear Collection With Amazon|Clark Atlanta Receives an $11.8 Million Grant to Establish ‘Knowledge Metaverse’ Hub|Beauty Industry Influencer AJ Crimson Has Passed Away|Chris Rock Breaks His Silence Over the Oscars Situation With Will Smith|Meet Mami Wata, the Brand Bringing African Surf Culture to America

EBONY Rundown: Issa Rae Tackles Pregnancy Speculation, California Task Forces Sets Limits on Reparations Eligibility, and More

Issa-rae-72621
Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Issa Rae Denies Pregnancy Reports

Despite a string of reports, Issa Rae is not pregnant. The “Insecure” star denied the rumors on Twitter. “I am not pregnant, f-ckyouverymuch,” she tweeted. “LET A B-TCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY.” According to Page Six, the reports were fueled by an Instagram video of Rae greeting her former co-star, Yvonne Orji.

Ashanti to Receive Hollywood Star

After more than 20 years in the music industry, Ashanti is slated to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The New York Native’s induction ceremony is slated to take place in April. “Ashanti is an award-winning singer, author, actress, and executive producer,” said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer, in a media statement.“She has proven her talent in many different Hollywood industries and is an example for young girls who want to be in the ‘biz.’”

California Task Forces Sets Limits on Reparations Eligibility

In the latest move to provide compensation to Black residents who can provide evidence that their families were harmed slavery and its aftermath, California’s Reparations Task Forces has voted to place restrictions on who is eligible for said compensation. According to MSNBC, the assembly voted Tuesday to limit reparations to the descendents of enslaved or freed Black people who were in the United States prior to the 19th century.

Biden Draws from Oil Reserve to Control Gas Prices

Thursday, President Joe Biden announced plans to release oil from United States reserves before urging gas companies to lower their prices, CNN reports. The release will be comprimised of nearly 180 million barrels of oil. “Together, our combined efforts will supply well over a million barrels a day. Nations (are) coming together to deny Putin the ability to weaponize his energy resources against American families and families and democracies around the world,” said Biden.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.