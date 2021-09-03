Candace Owens Denied Service at Medical Facility for Spreading Lies About COVID-19

Conservative pundit Candace Owens was stunned after being denied service at a Covid-19 testing lab due to her past commentary about vaccinations, according to the New York Daily News.

In a tweet, Owens shared her dismay about having her appointment canceled.

“Holy crap!! I just received an email from a Covid testing facility that they are REFUSING to administer a test to me because they don’t like my politics,” Owens tweeted.

INSANE. I'm banned from making sure I don't accidentally spread Covid?

“INSANE,“ she wrote. “I’m banned from making sure I don’t accidentally spread Covid? Going live with the email on Instagram in 10 mins!”

In the email, Suzanna Lee, owner of Aspen Laboratories, provided Owens with a full explanation of why her appointment had been canceled.

“We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations,” Lee wrote in the email.

“My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected,” she continued. “It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you.”

Lee also suggested that Owens should get a test at a nearby kiosk if she wanted to be tested locally.

Replying to Lee, Owens later said, “That nobody stopped you from hitting send on such an emotionally unstable and hysterical email leads me to believe that the people who work for you must love me, and would therefore never deny me this entertainment,” the Aspen Daily News reported.

Just finished my live on Instagram here: https://t.co/lPjhqVYaGO



As promised— here is the email from the rabid activist declining to give me a test, plus my response to her. She clearly isn't stable enough to work in health and is a danger to the Aspen community.

Last week, Owens was proudly boasting about being unvaccinated, still traveling without masks, and said she slept next to her husband, when he displayed mild symptoms after reportedly contracting the virus. As an anti-vaxxer, Owens has consistently spread misinformation and conspiracy theories around vaccines, mask-wearing, even death totals since the start of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 vaccines have been proven to be highly effective at preventing the transmission of the virus, severe illness, and death.

To date, more than 640,000 Americans have died from Covid-19.