|Cardi B to Cover Funeral Cost for All Victims of Bronx Fire|Vic Mensa Arrested on Drug Charges at D.C. Airport|Anniversary of Roe v. Wade Calls Attention to Potential Harms of Overturning Ruling|5 Facts About André Leon Talley You Probably Didn’t Know|Legendary Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Dies at 73|EBONY Rundown: Airlines Warn of Massive Cancellations Ahead of 5G Expansion, U.S. Senate Candidate Smokes Marijuana in Ad Campaign, and More|Afropunk and Shopify Launch the Black Fashion Accelerator Program|Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s ‘One Thousand Years of Slavery—The Untold Story’ to Premiere During Black History Month|Harriet Tubman Statue Unveiled in Philadelphia in Celebration of Her Upcoming 200th Birthday|Vice President Kamala Harris Marks MLK Day With Urgent Call for Voting Rights

Cardi B to Cover Funeral Cost for All Victims of Bronx Fire

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagi.

Global icon and Bronx native Cardi B has announced that she will cover the funeral and burial expenses for each victim of the tragic Bronx fire.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, Cardi has “committed to paying these costs, including repatriation expenses for some victims buried in the Gambia, through the Mayor’s Fund’s Bronx Fire Relief Fund.”

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi’s statement read. “So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help. I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

In partnership with the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City,  Cardi has stepped forward to ensure that families of the victims were involved in the process of preparing final arrangements and that the final requests for their loved ones were met. 

As EBONY previously reported, 19 people were killed, including nine children, in a Bronx apartment complex on January 9, 2022, which has been described as the deadliest fire in New York in 30 years. Additionally, at least 32 more people sustained life-threatening injuries.

See Also
4/20 Talk: These Women Are Cashing in on the Cannabis Rush

Since news of the fire went public, the Bronx Fire Relief Fund has received thousands of donations as well as support from the business community, philanthropic partners, and concerned citizens throughout the count

To learn more about how to donate and about the Fund, please visit:www.nyc.gov/fund.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!