Cardi B to Cover Funeral Cost for All Victims of Bronx Fire

Global icon and Bronx native Cardi B has announced that she will cover the funeral and burial expenses for each victim of the tragic Bronx fire.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, Cardi has “committed to paying these costs, including repatriation expenses for some victims buried in the Gambia, through the Mayor’s Fund’s Bronx Fire Relief Fund.”

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” Cardi’s statement read. “So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help. I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

In partnership with the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Cardi has stepped forward to ensure that families of the victims were involved in the process of preparing final arrangements and that the final requests for their loved ones were met.

As EBONY previously reported, 19 people were killed, including nine children, in a Bronx apartment complex on January 9, 2022, which has been described as the deadliest fire in New York in 30 years. Additionally, at least 32 more people sustained life-threatening injuries.

Since news of the fire went public, the Bronx Fire Relief Fund has received thousands of donations as well as support from the business community, philanthropic partners, and concerned citizens throughout the count

To learn more about how to donate and about the Fund, please visit:www.nyc.gov/fund.