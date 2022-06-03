|Three Exercises to Minimize Pain and Discomfort From Pelvic Floor Disorder|Frank Ocean Set To Write and Direct His First Feature Film|Ricki Fairley, Co-Founder of TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance Shares Why Clinical Trial Participation Will Help Black Women Beat Breast Cancer|Carmelo Anthony Calls For the Release of Brittney Griner|Chef Gregory Collier is the First Charlotte Chef to Be Named a James Beard Finalist|EBONY Rundown: President Biden Calls For Bans Of Assault Rifles, Young Thug Denied Bond, And More|Roshunda Jones-Koumba to Receive Tony Award For Excellence in Education|Video Interview: Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Discuss Pride Month|LeBron James is the First Active NBA Player to Become a Billionaire|‘Insecure’ Showrunner Prentice Penny Launches Program for Writers of Color at USC’s School Of Cinematic Arts

Carmelo Anthony Calls For the Release of Brittney Griner

carmelo-anthony-image-1
Image: Doug Segars
It’s been 105 days since Brittney Griner was detained in a Russian prison for supposed drug charges and NBA superstar Carmello Anthony is voicing his support on her behalf.

In an Instagram message, Anthony gave a public appeal for the release of the seven-time WNBA star.

“Today is the 105th day that our friend, sister, and teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia. Day 105!” he said. “It is time to bring her home! Let’s bring attention to this matter by sharing BG’s story and signing the petition: http://WeAreBG.org #WeareBG.”

Anthony, who recently won the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, is one of the most prominent current NBA players to go public in support of Griner’s release.

As EBONY previously reported, the Biden administration has offered to swap Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Currently, talks are underway on exchanging Bout for Griner,” Tass reported, citing “a source in the Public Monitoring Commission.” Also, Gazeta.Ru, another Moscow-based news outlet, reported earlier that a Griner-Bout swap was being worked out.

Last month, a Russian court extended Griner’s pre-trial detention by one month.

Alexander Boykov, Griner’s attorney, said that the extension is an indication that her case would head to trial soon. 

Recently, Brittney’s spouse Cherelle Griner spoke with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts about her ongoing detention and mentioned receiving a call from President Joe Biden about her possible release.

“I was grateful for the call, he says she’s top priority but I want to see it. At this point I don’t even know who I’d be getting back,” she said.

If Griner is convicted, she faces a 10-year prison sentence.

