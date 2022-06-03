Carmelo Anthony Calls For the Release of Brittney Griner

It’s been 105 days since Brittney Griner was detained in a Russian prison for supposed drug charges and NBA superstar Carmello Anthony is voicing his support on her behalf.

In an Instagram message, Anthony gave a public appeal for the release of the seven-time WNBA star.

“Today is the 105th day that our friend, sister, and teammate, Brittney Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia. Day 105!” he said. “It is time to bring her home! Let’s bring attention to this matter by sharing BG’s story and signing the petition: http://WeAreBG.org #WeareBG.”

Anthony, who recently won the inaugural Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award, is one of the most prominent current NBA players to go public in support of Griner’s release.

As EBONY previously reported, the Biden administration has offered to swap Griner for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Currently, talks are underway on exchanging Bout for Griner,” Tass reported, citing “a source in the Public Monitoring Commission.” Also, Gazeta.Ru, another Moscow-based news outlet, reported earlier that a Griner-Bout swap was being worked out.

Last month, a Russian court extended Griner’s pre-trial detention by one month.

Alexander Boykov, Griner’s attorney, said that the extension is an indication that her case would head to trial soon.

Recently, Brittney’s spouse Cherelle Griner spoke with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts about her ongoing detention and mentioned receiving a call from President Joe Biden about her possible release.

“I was grateful for the call, he says she’s top priority but I want to see it. At this point I don’t even know who I’d be getting back,” she said.

If Griner is convicted, she faces a 10-year prison sentence.