EBONY Rundown: CDC Reduces Isolation Time for People with COVID, and More

CDC Slashes Quarantine Time in Half in Revised Guidelines

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made significant changes to the isolation timeline of those who test positive for COVID-19. Per the new recommendations, members of the general public can now end their quarantine period at five days, as opposed to the previously recommended 10, if they are asymptomatic. It is also recommended that they continue mask-wearing for five days after the isolation period ends when in public. The adjustment comes after research determined that the majority of COVID transmission takes place during the early days of illness.

“CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses. These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives,” says CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in an agency-issued statement. “Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”

Congress Members Want to Address Racial Inequity in WWII-Era GI Bill

A new bill being pushed by a group of congress members aims to rectify the racial inequities of a World War II-era GI bill. The bill was supposed to offer veterans tuition and home buying assistance; however, many Black veterans were denied those benefits. According to CBS News, the proposed legislation will extend the benefits to the children and grandchildren of Black WWII veterans.

Home Prices Surged by 18.4 percent in October

The housing market continues in favor of sellers. According to The Associated Press, home prices surged by more than 18 percent in the month of October. Factors contributing to the booming housing market include low interest rates, a low reserve of homes for sale, and an increased demand by consumers triggered by the pandemic and subsequent quarantine.

Sierra Gates Announces Christmas Engagement

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Sierra Gates is engaged. On Christmas Day, during a celebration with family and friends at her Atlanta condo, Gates’ co-star and boyfriend of one year, Eric Whitehead, proposed. So far, now wedding plans have been announced.