Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ Longtime Manager, Shot in Atlanta Shopping Center

Chaka Zulu, Ludacris‘ long-time music executive and manager, was wounded in a shooting at an Atlanta shopping center, reports Newsweek.

According to the authorities, the shooting took place at a shopping strip off Peachtree Road in Buckhead, outside of Atlanta.

Per the police report, an argument broke out in the parking lot behind the shopping center and then gunshots rang out. When the authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered three adult males with gunshot wounds. Another bystander was killed during the incident.

“The victims were transported to the hospital where one of them was later pronounced deceased,” the Atlanta Police Department wrote in a statement. “Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.”

Kasim Reed, former mayor of Atlanta, released a statement about Zulu’s status.

“We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering,” read Reed’s statement. “The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

Zulu and the third victim reportedly underwent surgery overnight and both are expected to make a full recovery.

Zulu, a major player in the music industry, helped launched Ludacris’ career. Along with his brother Jeff Dixon, he is co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records. Zulu has represented several artists including Swizz Beatz, Young Jeezy, Bobby Valentino and Big K.R.I.T.