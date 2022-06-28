|Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ Longtime Manager, Shot in Atlanta Shopping Center|Black Travelers Reflect on Visiting the World’s Iciest Continent, Antarctica|Snapchat to Pay 25 Black Creators $120,000 in a New Accelerator Program|The Block Is Hot: NYC Pride 2022 Edition|Non-Profit Generation Hope Speaks Out Against the Overturning of Roe v. Wade|How to Avoid ‘Travel Gut’ While Vacationing Abroad|Op-Ed: The Criminalization of the Right to Choose Impacts Black Birthing People Most—Here’s How We Can Fight Back|Pride Month: Designer Jerome Lamaar on Creating Clothing That Goes Beyond Labels|Artist Walker Noble Collabs With West Elm For Décor Line Inspired By His African Ancestry|Slutty Vegan Gets In on the Sneaker and Bag Game With Steve Madden

Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ Longtime Manager, Shot in Atlanta Shopping Center

ludacris-chaka-zulu
Ludacris with his mater Chaka Zulu. Image: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Michigan Avenue Magazine.
Chaka Zulu, Ludacris‘ long-time music executive and manager, was wounded in a shooting at an Atlanta shopping center, reports Newsweek.

According to the authorities, the shooting took place at a shopping strip off Peachtree Road in Buckhead, outside of Atlanta.

Per the police report, an argument broke out in the parking lot behind the shopping center and then gunshots rang out. When the authorities arrived on the scene, they discovered three adult males with gunshot wounds. Another bystander was killed during the incident.

“The victims were transported to the hospital where one of them was later pronounced deceased,” the Atlanta Police Department wrote in a statement. “Homicide investigators responded to the scene to begin investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.”

Kasim Reed, former mayor of Atlanta, released a statement about Zulu’s status.

“We are fortunate to report that Chaka Zulu is in stable condition and recovering,” read Reed’s statement. “The family thanks everyone for their well wishes and prayers, and asks for their privacy at this time.”

Zulu and the third victim reportedly underwent surgery overnight and both are expected to make a full recovery.

Zulu, a major player in the music industry, helped launched Ludacris’ career. Along with his brother Jeff Dixon, he is co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records. Zulu has represented several artists including Swizz Beatz, Young Jeezy, Bobby Valentino and Big K.R.I.T.

