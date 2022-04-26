|Best Moments From Weekend Two of Coachella 2022|Amanda Seales Opens Up About Her New Radio Show and the Difficulties in Being Smart, Funny and Black|Read an Excerpt from Viola Davis’ ‘Finding Me’ on Exploring her Artistry in College|Suspects Still at Large in Nigeria Refinery Explosion|Upgrade Your Home Gym With This Eco-Friendly Equipment|Charges Dropped Against Black Lives Matter Activist Jailed Over Voter Fraud|Law Roach Named the West Coast Editor of British Vogue|EBONY Rundown: Florida Governor Signs ‘Stop WOKE’ Act, Parents of Tyre Sampson File Wrongful Death Suit Against Amusement Park, and More|Bishop Wayne T. Jackson’s Inspirational Station, Impact Network, Launches New Entertainment and Lifestyle Programming for the Summer|10 Times Junie and Rue Stole Our Hearts

Charges Dropped Against Black Lives Matter Activist Jailed Over Voter Fraud

Image: Memphis Black Lives Matter activist Pamela Moses. Image: Youtube/WREG.
Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Tennessee woman who was granted a new trial after she challenged her jury conviction, NPR reports.

Pamela Moses, founder of Black Lives Matter in Memphis, will no longer face a second trial “in the interest of judicial economy,” Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich said in a statement.

Back in February, Criminal Court Judge Mark Ward overturned her conviction and granted Moses a second trial — which now will not take place.

A prior felon, Moses was found guilty of illegally registering to vote in Memphis in 2019 and received a prison sentence of six years and one day on Jan 31, as EBONY previously reported. She claimed she was unaware that she could not vote by law and numerous legal experts said her sentence was excessive.

At the time, Judge Ward said that he was treating that error as “an inadvertent failure.”

After spending 82 days in custody, Weirich said in her statement that the time spent “is sufficient.”

In February, Moses’ sentence was overturned and a new trial was set due to the Tennessee Department of Correction’s failure to hand in “a necessary document” in the case.

