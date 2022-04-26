Charges Dropped Against Black Lives Matter Activist Jailed Over Voter Fraud

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Tennessee woman who was granted a new trial after she challenged her jury conviction, NPR reports.

Pamela Moses, founder of Black Lives Matter in Memphis, will no longer face a second trial “in the interest of judicial economy,” Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich said in a statement.

Back in February, Criminal Court Judge Mark Ward overturned her conviction and granted Moses a second trial — which now will not take place.

A prior felon, Moses was found guilty of illegally registering to vote in Memphis in 2019 and received a prison sentence of six years and one day on Jan 31, as EBONY previously reported. She claimed she was unaware that she could not vote by law and numerous legal experts said her sentence was excessive.

At the time, Judge Ward said that he was treating that error as “an inadvertent failure.”

After spending 82 days in custody, Weirich said in her statement that the time spent “is sufficient.”

In February, Moses’ sentence was overturned and a new trial was set due to the Tennessee Department of Correction’s failure to hand in “a necessary document” in the case.