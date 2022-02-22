EBONY Rundown: Doctor Sues Chase Bank for Alleged Racial Discrimination, Fenty Beauty Headed to Ulta, and More

Doctor Accuses Chase of Racial Discrimination

A Texas doctor has filed a lawsuit against J.P. Morgan Chase, accusing the financial institution of racial discrimination. According to WSFA, Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart accuses employees at Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land, Texas of denying her service based on race. In her complaint, Mitchell-Stewart alleges that she attempted to open an account and deposit a check for $16,000 from her new job when an employee told her that the check was fake.

“It was really an unfortunate situation. They took my special moment away. I felt like a criminal. They just didn’t care,” she said. “They didn’t respect that. They didn’t respect my credentials or anything.” A spokesperson for Chase has issued an apology and expressed that the incident is being investigated.

Grand Jury Indicts 19 Austin Cops Accused of Excessive Force

19 Austin police officers have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, CBS Austin reports. The charges stem from accusations that the officers used excessive force during 2020 demonstrations protesting the murder of George Floyd.

“We believe the overwhelming majority of victims in the incidents that were investigated suffered significant and lasting injuries,” said District Attorney Jose Garza. “Those injuries include significant and serious injuries to the head, face, and body. Some will never fully recover.”

Fenty Beauty to be Carried at Ulta

Fenty Beauty is heading to ULTA Beauty. Friday, Rihanna took to Instagram, to excitedly announce that the beauty retailer will be selling the cosmetics brand in its stores beginning March 6. “Bout to be in my ULTA bag,” Rih captioned a photo of herself carrying an ULTA bag across her shoulder. “Dats right, I can finally confirm that @fentybeauty is officially joining the @ultabeauty fam!! March 6th.”

Shay “Buckey” Johnson Pregnant with First Child

Shay “Buckey” Johnson, known for her roles on reality television staples such as “Flavor of Love” and “Love & Hip Hop,” is expecting her first child. The television personality confirmed the news on the latest cover of Kontrol Magazine, on which she appears in a golden ensemble that displays her protruding baby bump. “I have kept this secret for months but I am now proud to announce I am pregnant with my first child,” Johnson gushed in an Instagram post, revealing the new cover. “I’ve wanted a baby for so long and it is finally happening.”