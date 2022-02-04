EBONY Rundown: Cheslie Kryst’s Mom Sheds Light on Pageant Queen’s Depressive State, Memphis Lawmakers

Cheslie Kysts’s Mom Breaks Silence

April Simpkins, the mother of late 2019 Miss USA winner Cheslie Kryst, has broken her silence since the pageant queen’s death. “While it may be hard to believe, it’s true,” Simpkins said of her daughter’s death by suicide in a statement to E! News. “Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone—including me, her closest confidant—until very shortly before her death.”

Simpkins went on to discuss her own emotional state in the wake of her daughter’s passing, writing, “I have never known a pain as deep as this. I am forever changed.”

Issa Rae to Host Air BnB Stays Super Bowl Weekend

Issa Rae can now add Air BnB host to her resume. Wednesday, the temporary lodging platform announced a partnership with the Los Angeles-based entrepreneur through which she will host weekend stays in her South L.A. neighborhood for $56 per night. The stay will include a live virtual check-in with Issa, a “mid-century View Park pad decked out with artwork by local Black artists,” catered game day for two by Worldwide Tacos, and more.

“Since my series debuted in 2016, it’s been an honor to showcase the people, culture and businesses that make South LA such a vibrant part of the city,” Issa explained in a press statement. “I became an Airbnb Host to create a stay where fans of the show can experience this for themselves. From dinner by Worldwide Tacos on game day, to art from my favorite local artists on the walls—this is LA, my way.”

50 Cent Eyes Retirement

As 50 Cent continues to immerse himself into the world of film and television production, it appears that he will be bowing out of the rap game. In an interview with “The Talk,” the “In Da Club” rapper, née Curtis Jackson, shared that following his next album, he only intends to release music connected to his film and television projects. “I probably think I’ll deliver another full-length album and then the other things that I do will be connected to film and television in a different way,” he explained. “I’m cool; I’m having so much success in this area that I have opportunities to keep releasing music through projects that I’m putting out.”

Memphis Lawmakers Poised to Designate Nov. 17 as Young Dolph Day of Service

Senator Katrina Robinson, D-Memphis sponsored a bill that would declare November 17 as the Young Dolph Day of Service. According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Sen. Sara Kyle, D-Memphis, presented the bill Tuesday before the State and Local Government Committee, which unanimously voted in its favor.

“He leaves behind a great legacy of a musical empire and a reputation for commitment that is above the pale for most people,” Kyle said. “The Adolph ThorntonDay of Service would be a day to not only reflect and celebrate Young Dolph’s contribution to the world of entertainment and community, but a day for Tennesseans to commit to improving the spaces we occupy. It would be a day dedicated to helping others.”

The bill will move to the Senate Calendar Committee before a full Senate vote takes place.