Clarence Thomas Will No Longer Be Teaching Law at George Washington University After Student Protests

Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has informed George Washington University (GWU) that he won’t be returning to teach at its law school this fall after student protests, reports NPR.

Thomas has taught the constitutional law seminar at the university since 2011.

“The students were promptly informed of Justice Thomas’ decision by his co-instructor who will continue to offer the seminar this fall,” said GWU spokesperson Joshua Grossman.

Thomas has been under fire by some of the GWU law students after voting to overturn the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which deemed abortion a constitutional right for Americans.

Since the court ruling,”we have heard from members of our community who have expressed feelings of deep disagreement with this decision,” GWU Provost Christopher Alan Bracey and Law Dean Dayna Bowen Matthew wrote in an email to the university community.

“Justice Thomas’ views do not represent the views of either the George Washington University or its Law School,” Bracey and Matthew said. “Additionally, like all faculty members at our university, Justice Thomas has academic freedom and freedom of expression and inquiry.”

Additionally, the law school cited the school’s guidelines on academic freedom which state that the university should not shield its students from “ideas and opinions they find unwelcome, disagreeable, or even deeply offensive.”

