Clark Atlanta Receives an $11.8 Million Grant to Establish ‘Knowledge Metaverse’ Hub

Clark Atlanta University announced that it has received a grant of $11.8 million to establish a “Knowledge Metaverse” hub and to train faculty and students in digital information, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

According to the university’s release, the Knowledge Metaverse “amplifies access and engagement in learning by combining the real world with digital information and extended reality (XR) similar to immersive experiences that have become increasingly popular in arts, gaming, and entertainment.”

Dan Lejerskar, a spokesperson for the California-based EON Reality, expressed his excitement about partnering with Clark Atlanta.

“The university brings its rich social justice history and research-intensive instruction to the Knowledge Metaverse,” Lejerskar said. “When a university with their commitment to social justice and deep focus on digital learning can utilize and add to the Knowledge Metaverse, the possibilities for reshaping our society are endless.”

In a statement, school President George T. French Jr. said, “As we accelerate our momentum, these essential partnerships support our efforts to step into the future of interactive teaching and learning through relevant and future-focused innovations.”

A growing trend in the technology sector is large companies fostering partnerships with colleges to train students for careers with their business and in the industry in general.

Clark Atlanta is the first HBCU to receive such an award, and the school said it would allow them to “offer training to their faculty and students augmenting traditional in-person and online instruction.”

The grant from EON Reality is one of the university’s largest private gifts.