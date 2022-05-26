EBONY Rundown: President Biden Signs an Executive Order About Police Reform, Colin Kaepernick Works Out With the Las Vegas Raiders, and More

President Biden Signed Executive Order About Police Reform and Establishing A Database of Police Misconduct

On the second anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would mandate police reform on federal and state levels. Additionally, the executive order would create a national registry to track police officers fired for misconduct. With this legislation, restrictions on chokeholds and so-called no-knock warrants would be significantly tightened, transfer of military equipment to law enforcement agencies would be banned and it would become mandatory for all law enforcement officers to wear body cameras.

This orders comes after Congress’s failure to pass the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act. “I know progress can be slow and frustrating, and there’s a concern that the reckoning on race inspired two years ago is beginning to fade,” said Biden. Those in witness to the signing included included Floyd’s daughter Gianna and Rev. Al Sharpton.

Texas Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee Beto O’Rouke Confronts Gov. Greg Abbott on School Shooting

Former Texas State Representative Beto O’Rouke publicly confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott about his refusal to take proactive measures toward gun control at a press conference about the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Colin Kaepernick Lands Scheduled Work Out With Las Vegas Raiders

O’Rouke expressed his sentiments about Governor Abbott’s statements regarding the shooting being “unpredictable” and continued to say “This is on you, until you choose to do something different.”

This past week, EBONY’s November 2021 cover star Colin Kaepernick secured a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders. This was Kaepernick’s first workout since he began kneeling in protest in 2016, ostracizing him from the NFL and correlated opportunities. This was also his first time meeting with a team since 2017, when he went to visit the Seattle Seahawks prior to them turning down signing him.

Gap and Kanye West Delayed Their Latest Release Due to Uvalde School Shooting

In light of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Kanye West and clothing brand Gap have chosen to postpone the release of their latest collaboration.

A statement on the collaboration’s official site read, “In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga launch until Friday, May 27. As we pause, our hearts go out to the families and communities impacted.”

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Signs Detrimental Legislation Into Law

This week, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed into law legislation that will require students in pre-K through 12th grade enrolled at both public schools and public charter schools to use restrooms and locker rooms that specifically match the sex listed on their birth certificates. This new law also includes that transgender students who decline this measure would be obligated to use “a single-occupancy restroom or changing room” provided by the school.

Additionally, Governor Stitt signed one of the nation’s strictest abortion bills into law under bill ​HB 4327. This bill will now ban abortions from the stage of fertilization and allow private citizens to sue abortion providers who perform or induce an abortion on a pregnant woman, knowingly.

Actor Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts of Sexual Assault in the United Kingdom

Kevin Spacey has been officially charged with sexually assaulting three men from 2005 to 2013 in the United Kingdom. In a statement from Rosemary Ainsley, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service’s head of the special crime division, Spacey has also “been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”

These charges come after initial sexual assault allegations against Spacey surfaced in 2017, leading to his removal from Netflix’s House of Cards. Actor Anthony Rapp came forward about Spacey’s sexual advances made toward him when he was 14 years old.

Martin Reunion Special Is Premiering in June on BET+

Beloved 90’s TV sitcom Martin will be airing a reunion special on June 16th. Martin:The Reunion will be hosted by Affion Crockett. The special aims to revisit some of the show’s most iconic and memorable moments and pay significant tribute to the late Tommy Ford. You can catch the special on BET+.