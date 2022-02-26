Colin Kaepernick Launches “The Autopsy Initiative” for Victims of Police-Related Deaths

Colin Kaepernick‘s Know Your Rights Camp has announced a new program called The Autopsy Initiative, which will provide free second autopsies to the families of people whose deaths are “police-related,” The Associated Press reports. The autopsies will be performed by board-certified pathologists.

“We know that the prison industrial complex, which includes police and policing, strives to protect and serve its interests at all costs,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “The Autopsy Initiative is one important step toward ensuring that family members have access to accurate and forensically verifiable information about the cause of death of their loved one in their time of need.”

CDC to Ease Mask Guidelines Friday

Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will loosen mask-wearing guidelines, CBS News reports. The move comes as the agency announces a new set of metrics used to determine face-covering recommendations. Instead of using case counts, they will now use a more holistic view to determine COVID risk to particular communities. New metrics include transmission rates, but will also consider hospitalization rates and hospital capacity. Per the new metrics, it is expected that the majority of Americans will not be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

Low-income Americans on track for Tax Refund Boost

Millions of low-income Americans are slated to receive a refund boost this tax season. According to CBS News, the federal Earned Income Tax Credit offers a one-time tax break that is inclusive of childfree adults and is aimed at Americans who earned up to $21,430 from jobs, gigs, or self-employment last year.

Sweetie Talks Big Chop, Reveals Series of Mental Breakdowns

During a recent interview with Power 106, Saweetie discussed her decision to shave off all of her hair and in the process, revealed that she suffered from a series of mental breakdowns. “I found so much clarity within myself. I wanted to start over. I did research about hair and hair holds a lot of energy. I really wanted to feel new and fresh,” the California rapper explained before discussing how she discovered the art of meditation, which she credits with keeping her grounded. “I had so many mental breakdowns that a lot of people didn’t know about because I don’t share that part of my life.”

Stephan James to play Jean-Michael Basquiat

Actor Stephan James, known for his role in If Beale Street Could Talk, has been tapped to play Jean-Michel Basquiat in a limited series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Set in the early ’80s, the storyline will trace Basquiat’s journey from a graffiti artist to a neo-expressionist painter. The series will also touch on the artist’s friendship with Andy Warhol and his untimely death.

“Jean-Michel is an artist I have long revered, and someone who has greatly influenced my work over the years. To embody such a revolutionary, whose influence in the modern era of pop culture is simply immeasurable, will simply be one of the greatest honors of my career,” expressed James in a statement.

A release date for the series has yet to be announced.