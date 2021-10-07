|Kenosha Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Face Federal Civil Rights Charges|Tina Turner Sells the Rights to Her Music Catalog to BMG|Ava DuVernay Set to Direct Two Black Female-Led DC Universe Shows|Trump Says Haitians Migrating to US ‘Probably Have Aids’|Aveeno Baby Shines Light on Black Baby Skincare in Eczema Equity Campaign|EBONY Rundown: CDC Says 140,000 Children Orphaned by Pandemic, Syesha Mercado Reunited with Toddler Son, and More|The Lip Bar’s New Matte Lip Color is Perfect for Fall|Morehouse College Football Returns After Canceling the 2020 Season|Pyer Moss is Back With Another Colorway for the Brand’s Sculpt Sneaker|Taraji P. Henson to Debut Season Two of ‘Peace of Mind With Taraji’ On Facebook Watch

EBONY Rundown: Common Opens Recording Studio for Illinois Inmates, Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Reported Missing, and More

Federal Judge Blocks Texas Six-Week Abortion Ban

Wednesday, US District Judge Robert Pitman issued an order blocking Texas’ six-week abortion ban, CNN reports. “From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution,” Pitman expressed in the decision. “That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right,” he went on.

Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Missing

Ca’Shawn “Cookie” Sims, a popular Instagram influencer, has been missing reported missing relatives. According to ABC 7, Sims – who according to her mother has been suffering from mental health issues brought on by the pandemic – was last seen on September 8. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

FDA Warns Against Use of ArtNaturals Hand Sanitizer

The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning, urging Americans to cease use of ArtNaturals hand sanitizer. The move comes after the agency discovered “unacceptable levels” of cancer-causing agents such as “benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants,” in the brand’s products, CBS News reports.

Common Opens Recording Studio for Illinois Inmates

See Also
land for sale
Fear of a Black Landowner

Inmates at the Statesville Correctional Facility in Illinois can now make music in a state-of-the-art recording studio provided courtesy of rapper and actor, Common. “The gentlemen who are incarcerated deserve access to better things in life so that’s why I fight for my city,” Common said, according to CBS Chicago. “And that’s why my heart is always with Chicago.” The initiative was spearheaded by attorney Ari Williams, who reached out to Common by way of a family connection.

Emma Grede Makes ‘Shark Tank’ History

Emma Grede, the co-founder of Good American and SKIMS, has been tapped as a guest host of”Shark Tank,” making her the first Black woman to join the panel of judges, according to ABC. Other guest hosts this season include Kevin Hart, Peter Jones, and Nirav Tolia.

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!