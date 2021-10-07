Federal Judge Blocks Texas Six-Week Abortion Ban

Wednesday, US District Judge Robert Pitman issued an order blocking Texas’ six-week abortion ban, CNN reports. “From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution,” Pitman expressed in the decision. “That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right,” he went on.

Fitness Influencer Ca’Shawn ‘Cookie’ Sims Missing

Ca’Shawn “Cookie” Sims, a popular Instagram influencer, has been missing reported missing relatives. According to ABC 7, Sims – who according to her mother has been suffering from mental health issues brought on by the pandemic – was last seen on September 8. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

FDA Warns Against Use of ArtNaturals Hand Sanitizer

The United States Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning, urging Americans to cease use of ArtNaturals hand sanitizer. The move comes after the agency discovered “unacceptable levels” of cancer-causing agents such as “benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants,” in the brand’s products, CBS News reports.

Common Opens Recording Studio for Illinois Inmates

Inmates at the Statesville Correctional Facility in Illinois can now make music in a state-of-the-art recording studio provided courtesy of rapper and actor, Common. “The gentlemen who are incarcerated deserve access to better things in life so that’s why I fight for my city,” Common said, according to CBS Chicago. “And that’s why my heart is always with Chicago.” The initiative was spearheaded by attorney Ari Williams, who reached out to Common by way of a family connection.

Emma Grede Makes ‘Shark Tank’ History

Emma Grede, the co-founder of Good American and SKIMS, has been tapped as a guest host of”Shark Tank,” making her the first Black woman to join the panel of judges, according to ABC. Other guest hosts this season include Kevin Hart, Peter Jones, and Nirav Tolia.