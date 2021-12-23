|Congressional Panel to Investigate Astroworld Festival Tragedy|Blue Ivy’s Narration of ‘Hair Love’ Wins Voice Arts Award|12 Festive Holiday Experiences to See and Do This Year|U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins Denied Federal Protection After Receiving Death Threats|Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick Talk ‘Matrix Resurrections’|California is Investigating Google for Discrimination Against Black Female Workers|EBONY Rundown: Student Loan Payment Pause Extended, FDA Authorizes First COVID Antiviral Treatment Pill, and More|Video: The Black Tattoo Master Building a Movement in Atlanta|Founder of Black Girls Code Removed as Head of Non-Profit by Board Directors|Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Regains Ownership of Sean John Fashion Label

Congressional Panel to Investigate Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott performs at the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. Image: Erika Goldring/WireImage.

A Congressional panel has been formed to investigate the Astroworld Festival tragedy and Live Nation’s culpability, Complex reports.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee announced that it sent a letter to, Michael Rapino, Live Nation’s president and CEO, requesting information about the concert promoter’s role in the tragic events.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” the committee members wrote. “For instance, reports indicate that security and medical staff were inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries. Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape.  Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs.”

The members of the congressional panel are committed to the inquiry until they find satisfactory answers.

“We are deeply saddened by the deaths that occurred at Astroworld Festival and are committed to investigating what went wrong to inform possible reforms that could prevent future tragedies,” the panel members added.

As EBONY previously reported, 10 people died and hundreds were treated for injuries after a stampede took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. The tragic incident has been described as one of the deadliest concerts in U.S. history.

The committee members have asked for all documentation by January 7, 2022, regarding the roles and responsibilities for Astroworld Festival, the security detail for the event, and what Live Nation Entertainment did following law enforcement‘s declaration that the event was a “mass casualty event.” 

