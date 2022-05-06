|‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Karen Derrico Spills on Her Mother’s Day Treat|Mother’s Day Gift Guide: Relaxing Self-Care Essentials To Make Mom Feel Her Best|Cop This Look: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s D.M.B. Music Video Style|No Felony Charges for Isaiah Lee, Chappelle Doesn’t Want the Attack Incident to Overshadow His Record-Breaking Comedy Set|Controversial YouTube Influencer and Relationship Expert Kevin Samuels Has Passed Away|Black Mama Magic: TV Movies Where Black Motherhood Shines|Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Reportedly Not Engaged, Despite Speculation After Music Video|Karine Jean-Pierre Becomes the First Black White House Press Secretary|Study Finds That Black Farmers Lost Approximately $326 Billion Worth of Land in the 20th Century|Chef Hawa Hassan Shares Two Flavorful Recipes Inspired by Traditional African Cuisine

Controversial YouTube Influencer and Relationship Expert Kevin Samuels Has Passed Away

Kevin-smauels-5622
Image: Instagram/kevinrsamuels.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

The YouTube influencer and controversial relationship expert Kevin Samuels has passed away on Thursday, Revolt TV reports.

Melanie King, a friend of Samuels and his family, confirmed his passing in a video on Twitter.

“I have family confirmation,” she said in the video. “This is 100%. The funeral most likely will be in Oklahoma City.”

Samuels gained a large following on social media for relationship advice he offered on his YouTube channel that was described as misogynistic and insulting to Black women. A polarizing figure, many forcefully objected to his unconventional opinion, while others were drawn to his advice which he characterized as “truth-telling.” To date, he has 1.43 million subscribers.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed and the story is still developing.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kevin Samuels.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.