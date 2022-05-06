Controversial YouTube Influencer and Relationship Expert Kevin Samuels Has Passed Away

The YouTube influencer and controversial relationship expert Kevin Samuels has passed away on Thursday, Revolt TV reports.

Melanie King, a friend of Samuels and his family, confirmed his passing in a video on Twitter.

A close friend of Kevin Samuels Melanie King has just confirmed he has passed away. May he Rest In Peace. #RIPKevinSamuels #kevinsamuels pic.twitter.com/tO506Vkv9S — Anyways (@Danielrachel124) May 6, 2022

“I have family confirmation,” she said in the video. “This is 100%. The funeral most likely will be in Oklahoma City.”

Samuels gained a large following on social media for relationship advice he offered on his YouTube channel that was described as misogynistic and insulting to Black women. A polarizing figure, many forcefully objected to his unconventional opinion, while others were drawn to his advice which he characterized as “truth-telling.” To date, he has 1.43 million subscribers.

A cause of death has not yet been revealed and the story is still developing.

We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Kevin Samuels.