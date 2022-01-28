|Rep. Cori Bush’s Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in the St. Louis Area|Kate Spade New York Launches Social Impact Council With the Help of Taraji P. Henson|Black Women Finally Have a Chance at Filling a Supreme Court Seat|Dove’s Short Film ‘As Early As Five’ Is a Wake-Up Call Against Hair Discrimination|Family of Peter Bernardo Spencer Calls Death a ‘Modern-Day Lynching’|H.E.R. Is L’Oréal Paris’ New Global Brand Ambassador|Sanxtuary MD Has All You Want for Your Menstrual Cycle Needs|Bobby Brown Is Dropping a New Biography TV Special and Docuseries|Buy This: 6 Stylish Sunglasses to Wear All Year Round|Megan Thee Stallion and Coach Are Back Together for Another Ad Campaign

Rep. Cori Bush’s Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in the St. Louis Area

Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

The vehicle of Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri was struck by gunfire on Saturday morning in the St. Louis area, CNN reports.

According to a spokesperson, Bush was not in the car and there was no evidence that she was the target of the attack.

When asked about the incident, a representative from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they were “ unable to locate an incident in our jurisdiction matching this description.”

Bush took to Twitter to share her gratitude that no one was injured during the incident.

“I’m touched by everyone who has reached out. Thankfully no one was harmed,” Bush’s tweet read. “But any act of gun violence shakes your soul.”

“That’s why our movement is working to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe,” her tweet continued.

Previously, Bush has backed gun control legislation such as the Enhanced Background Checks Act and Bipartisan Background Checks Act last year.

“Every single day gun violence is claiming the lives of St. Louisans,” Bush said in a statement last March after the passage of the two bills in the House.

“The devastation and trauma that gun violence has inflicted on our community is unbearable, unjust, and unconscionable,” she added.

