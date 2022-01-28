Rep. Cori Bush’s Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in the St. Louis Area

The vehicle of Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri was struck by gunfire on Saturday morning in the St. Louis area, CNN reports.

According to a spokesperson, Bush was not in the car and there was no evidence that she was the target of the attack.

When asked about the incident, a representative from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they were “ unable to locate an incident in our jurisdiction matching this description.”

Bush took to Twitter to share her gratitude that no one was injured during the incident.

“I’m touched by everyone who has reached out. Thankfully no one was harmed,” Bush’s tweet read. “But any act of gun violence shakes your soul.”

“That’s why our movement is working to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep everyone safe,” her tweet continued.

Previously, Bush has backed gun control legislation such as the Enhanced Background Checks Act and Bipartisan Background Checks Act last year.

“Every single day gun violence is claiming the lives of St. Louisans,” Bush said in a statement last March after the passage of the two bills in the House.

“The devastation and trauma that gun violence has inflicted on our community is unbearable, unjust, and unconscionable,” she added.