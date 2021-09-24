Bipartisan Negotiations for George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Fall Flat

Bipartisan negotiations for police reform have broken down, thus painting a grim future for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, NBC News reports. Senator Cory Booker and Rep. Karen Bass have been working to negotiate with Republican Senator Tim Scott since the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act was first passed by the House in March. “After months of exhausting every possible pathway to a bipartisan deal, it remains out of reach right now,” Booker said in a statement. Democrats will now “explore all other options,” he also shared.

FDA Authorizes COVID Booster for Teachers, Health Care Workers, and More

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized a single-dose booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for individuals about 65 years of age, individuals between 18 and 64 who are at high risk of severe COVID infection, and individuals 18 to 64 “whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications,” EBONY has learned. “After considering the totality of the available scientific evidence and the deliberations of our advisory committee of independent, external experts, the FDA amended the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to allow for a booster dose in certain populations such as health care workers, teachers, and daycare staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons, among others,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., in a statement.

Saweetie Tapped for New Netflix Special, “Sex Unzipped”

The internet’s favorite Icy Girl has been named the host of a new comedy special from Netflix called “Sex Unzipped.” According to Vulture, the sex-positive program will feature sex experts, puppets of all “sex and sexualities that exist in real life,” and a host of special guests. The Saweetie-led special is slated to premiere on October 26.

B.B. King’s Estate Rebukes Biography’s Claims that Musician was Sterile

In a statement to TMZ, Vassal Benford, chairman of B.B. King’s estate slammed a claim made in an unauthorized biography, King of the Blues: The Rise and Reign of BB King. Within the book, an author reasoned that the legendary musician was sterile due to a childhood accident and disease and thus, could not have fathered his 15 children. Benford also noted that King’s estate has a hand in the production of his biopic, which is slated for release in 2022 and will provide more accurate insight into his life and relationship with his children.