EBONY Rundown: WHO Urges the US to Take Heed to Europe’s COVID Surge, Stevie J Files to Divorce Faith Evans, and More

WHO Urges U.S. To Take Note of Europe’s COVID Resurgence

As COVID infection rates continue to surge in Europe, even within regions that once had the virus under control, the World Health Organization (WHO) is urging the United States to take heed to the turn of events, CBS News reports. Within a month’s time, the continent has witnessed a 50% spike in new infections, and WHO warns that the region could see an additional half-million deaths by February.

Gas Prices Climb to 7-Year High

Gasoline prices rose to a nationwide average of $3.72 Tuesday—a price point motorists have not seen in seven years, according to the American Automobile Association and USA Today. Among the states, California remains in the lead with fuel rates touching $4.62 per gallon, followed by Hawaii at $4.33. Prices are expected to continue to rise as long as demand increases and supply hindrances remain.

Twitter Rolls Out Paid Subscription Service

Twitter is the latest free platform to introduce a paid subscription service in the United States. Twitter Blue, launching today, includes ad-free articles and an undo button, which allows users to recall tweets before they’re sent, according to The Verge. Twitter Blue was first introduced in Australia and Canada in June. The service’s most recent expansion also includes New Zealand.

Faith Evans and Stevie J to Divorce

After three years of marriage, Faith Evans and Steven “Stevie J” Jordan are parting ways. According to Page Six, the music-producer-turned-reality-star filed to end his union Monday with the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Evans and Jordan wed in 2018 and bore no children together.