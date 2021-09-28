|Introducing EBONY’s 2021 Power 100 List and Star-Studded Gala|EBONY Rundown: Pfizer Testing COVID Prevention Pill, Cynthia Bailey Confirms Departure from RHOA, and More|50 Cent on Why He Chose to Make a Series About the Real-Life Drug Crew Black Mafia Family|Grammy Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Andrea Martin Passes Away at 49|Mara Brock Akil Launches New Production Company In Partnership With Netflix|EBONY Rundown: Tory Lanez Discussing Possible Plea Deal in Megan Thee Stallion Case, Pregnant Florida Mom Found Dead Weeks Before Due Date, and More|Several Cities Across the Country Are Researching Ways to Develop Reparations Programs|R. Kelly Found Guilty on All Accounts of Racketeering and Sex Trafficking|Adrienne Warren, David Alan Grier, ‘A Soldier’s Play’ Among Winners at the 74th Annual Tony Awards|Meet Peace Hyde, the ‘Young, African and Famous’ Creator Who’s Rebranding the Mother Continent

EBONY Rundown: Pfizer Testing COVID Prevention Pill, Cynthia Bailey Confirms Departure from RHOA, and More

Image: Dieter Dewulf/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Pfizer Testing COVID Prevention Pill

Pfizer is testing a pill that could help to stave off COVID-19 for people who are in close contact with those infected with the virus, CBS News reports. The phamarceutical brand is gearing up for a late-stage study, which will have participants use the drug in combination with a low dose of the HIV drug ritonavir.

Former Cop Mohamed Noor Gets Murder Conviction Reversed

Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Justine Diamond in 2017, had his murder conviction overturned earlier this week by the Minnesota Supreme Court on grounds that the third-degree murder charge he was covicted on did not fit the cicumstances of the case. According to CBS News, Noor was sentenced to 12.5 years for the murder conviction but was never sentenced on the manslaughter charge. As a result, the case will return to district court where he will be sentenced for manslaughter.

Cynthia Bailey Confirms Departure from RHOA

After months of speculation, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey confirmed reports that she will be exiting the series after eleven seasons with the franchise. “After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Bailey wrote on Instagram. “Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next.”

