EBONY Rundown: Jury Selection for Daunte Wright Manslaughter Trial Begins, CDC Recommends COVID-19 Booster for All Adults, and More

Image: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Daunte Wright Shooting Trial Begins

Tuesday, the first three jurors in the Daunte Wright manslaughter trial were selected, The Star Tribune reports. Kimberly Potter, the former Brooklyn Center Police officer, who shot Wright during a traffic stop last April, is expected to testify.

Rep. Lauren Boebert Suggests Rep. Ilhan Omar is a Terrorist in Two Separate Incidents

In two separate videos, one filmed in Colorado and another in New York, Republican representative Lauren Boebart made comments that suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar is a terrorist. According to CNN, in one instance, Boebart said that she only felt safe while sharing an elevator with Omar when she wasn’t wearing a backpack. She also referred to the U.S. Representative as “black-hearted” and “evil.” Boebert has since apologized to the Muslim community; however, she has refused to publically apologize to Omar. Monday, the women had a phone conversation, which Omar says that she ended because it was “unproductive.”

CDC Says All Adults Should Get COVID Booster

Monday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admonished all adults in the United States to get a COVID booster shot, Politico reports. The announcement comes after the emergence of the Omicron variant. “The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against Covid-19,” Walensky expressed in a statement.

Owlet Baby Socks Discontinued Following FDA Warning

Sales of the popular Owlet baby socks have been discontinued as of Tuesday morning, USA Today reports. The move comes after the United States Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to makers of the monitoring sock. The administration argues that the sock is considered a medical device since it tracks heart rate and oxygen levels and notes that the company did not seek “marketing approval, clearance, or authorization” from the FDA.

