|Hulu to Host ‘Black History Always’ Dialogue on Twitter Spaces With Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Van Lathan|BoohooMan and Nigerian Singer Omar Lay’s Fashion Drop Is a Vibe|Dave Chappelle Shuts Down Affordable Housing Plan in His Hometown|Snoop Dogg Becomes the New Owner of Death Row Records|The Ultimate Guide to Relationship Riches|Funk Icon Betty Davis Passes Away at 77|Kamala Harris’ Husband Was Evacuated From Washington D.C. School Following Bomb Threat|The Creators of the Phat Tuesdays Docuseries Dig Into the Hidden History of Black Comedy|Mary J. Blige Evokes Sweet Nostalgia with New Clothing Collections and a Big Game Appearance|Denzel Washington, Will Smith, and Beyoncé Among 2022 Oscar Nominees

Dave Chappelle Shuts Down Affordable Housing Plan in His Hometown

Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images.

On Monday, an Ohio village failed to approve a zoning ordinance that would have created several affordable housing units after comedian Dave Chappelle opposed the measure by threatening to pull his business ventures “off the table,” NBC News reports.

Back in December, Chappelle informed the council that he was “adamantly opposed” to the zoning idea and that he has “invested millions of dollars in town.” 

“If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable,” he added,

Yellow Springs is slated to be the location of his restaurant, Firehouse Eatery, and comedy club, Live from YS, which is currently under development in an old village firehouse, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported last year.

During Monday’s meeting, which was posted to the Yellow Springs Community Access YouTube page, Chappelle asked the council why they would pursue the housing plan while kicking out a $65 million-a-year company.

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you,” he said. “You look like clowns,” Chappelle said Monday. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table.”

At the session, only four council members were available along with one recusal, and the vote deadlocked at 2-2, guaranteeing that the ordinance would not proceed, reported the Dayton Daily News.

According to official documents posted by the Village Council, the proposal sought to reduce housing costs which would allow village employees to live near where they work.

Without affordable home units, homes in the locale could increase by $100,000, said council President Brian Housh in a memo.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.