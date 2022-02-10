Dave Chappelle Shuts Down Affordable Housing Plan in His Hometown

On Monday, an Ohio village failed to approve a zoning ordinance that would have created several affordable housing units after comedian Dave Chappelle opposed the measure by threatening to pull his business ventures “off the table,” NBC News reports.

Back in December, Chappelle informed the council that he was “adamantly opposed” to the zoning idea and that he has “invested millions of dollars in town.”

“If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable,” he added,

Yellow Springs is slated to be the location of his restaurant, Firehouse Eatery, and comedy club, Live from YS, which is currently under development in an old village firehouse, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported last year.

During Monday’s meeting, which was posted to the Yellow Springs Community Access YouTube page, Chappelle asked the council why they would pursue the housing plan while kicking out a $65 million-a-year company.

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you,” he said. “You look like clowns,” Chappelle said Monday. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table.”

At the session, only four council members were available along with one recusal, and the vote deadlocked at 2-2, guaranteeing that the ordinance would not proceed, reported the Dayton Daily News.

According to official documents posted by the Village Council, the proposal sought to reduce housing costs which would allow village employees to live near where they work.

Without affordable home units, homes in the locale could increase by $100,000, said council President Brian Housh in a memo.