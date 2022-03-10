Members of Delta Sigma Theta Visit the Nation’s Capital to Advocate for Issues Within the Black Community

This week, members of the historic Black Greek letter organization Delta Sigma Theta Sorority painted Capitol Hill red as they visited for their annual Delta Days in the Nation’s Capital program. In its 33rd year, women within the sorority, across their collegiate and alumnae chapters, make their way to Washington D.C. to speak with members of government. The soarers had the the opportunity to speak with a broad range of White House administration and legislative members, including Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden Cedric Richmond and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Under the direction of their National Social Action Committee, the intent of Delta Days is to proactively start dialogue to foster solutions for tangible change in spaces held by those with the power to create it. As stated on their national website, ” Delta Sigma Theta mobilizes our members, chapters, and national leaders to advocate for the Sorority’s predetermined positions and objectives. The National Social Action Commission was officially established in 1963 to provide information and direction to the membership on current civil rights issues. It traces its roots back to the Vigilance Committee, which was created to strengthen and unify the social action efforts of the Sorority. As a result of these efforts, Delta Sigma Theta has become an integral part of the movement to secure equal political, educational, and economic rights for all Black people.” With that in mind, the focus of this year’s edition of the program will focus on voting rights, and issues regarding Black maternal health and student loan debt.

Rooted in social action, Delta Sigma Theta is no stranger to organizing for the better good. On March 3rd, 1913, founding members of the organization participated in the Women’s Suffrage March. It was there that the sorority executed their first public act two months after their incorporation and cemented their place in history as the first public service sorority. Notable Deltas who currently work in the White House include Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia L. Fudge, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and Congresswoman Lucy McBath, to name a few.

In the spirit of Delta Sigma Theta’s commitment to sisterhood and uplifting Black women, the organization also recently announced their support for Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated by President Biden to replace Justice Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court. If appointed, she will be the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice.