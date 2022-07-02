Denzel Washington to be Awarded Medal of Freedom, Clarence Thomas Makes False Claims Regarding COVID-19 Vaccines, And More

Denzel Washington & Simone Biles to Be Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

The White House recently announced the names of those who would be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Of this years 17 recipients of the award, Denzel Washington and Simone Biles are included in the lineup of honorees. Also receiving the Medal of Freedom are Fred Gray, one of the first black members of the Alabama State legislature since Reconstruction and Diane Nash, a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. The awards are to be presented at the White House next Thursday, July 7,2022.

Clarence Thomas Falsely Claims COVID-19 Vaccines Contain Aborted Fetus Cells

In his dissenting opinion regarding a case about health care workers being exempt from New York’s COVID-19 mandate due to religious freedom, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas falsely cited sources about the COVID-19 vaccination consisting of the cells of aborted fetuses. Although none of the COVID-19 vaccines in the US contain such, Thomas objected the Supreme Courts refusal to hear the case and stated, “They object on religious grounds to all available COVID–19 vaccines because they were developed using cell lines derived from aborted children.” He later continued, “Because I would address this issue now in the ordinary course, before the next crisis forces us again to decide complex legal issues in an emergency posture, I respectfully dissent.”

Stephen Curry to host the ESPYS

2022 NBA Finals Champion and MVP Stephen Curry has been announced the host of the ESPY Awards. Being nominated for several awards himself, the athlete expressed his excitement and gratitude with being able to host. “I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” Curry said in a statement. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans while we celebrate the athletes who created the top moments of the year.”