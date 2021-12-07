|EBONY Rundown: Majority White Jury Selected in Kim Potter Trial, Suspect Charged in Jacqueline Avant’s Murder, and More|Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart Is Reinventing the Miss USA Brand for a New Generation of Pageantry|Rosario Dawson and Warby Parker’s 2018 Pupils Project Collaboration Is Back Again With A New Color Upgrade|Department of Justice Closes Further Investigation Into the Murder of Emmett Till|Wendy Raquel Robinson and Adriyan Rae Dish On ‘The Game’ Reboot|Nick Cannon’s 5-Month Old Son Zen Passes Away From Brain Cancer|Buck O’Neil, Bud Fowler to Be Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022|Drake Withdraws 2022 Grammy Nominations|Antoine Fuqua Inks First-Look Film Deal With Netflix|John Legend Announces “Love in Las Vegas” 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Department of Justice Closes Further Investigation Into the Murder of Emmett Till

Image: Getty Images
  • 66 years after his unjust murder, the cold case of Emmett Till, once re-opened, has now been closed with no further charges.

The federal investigation that re-examined the murder of Emmett Till was closed on Monday after the Justice Department failed to find any substantial evidence that a key figure in the case lied, the New York Times reports. 

Over 60 years later, the case was prompted to reopen after author Timothy Tyson’s book, The Blood of Emmett Till, claimed that Carolyn Bryant Donham fabricated parts of her testimony. In her initial testimony, she claimed Till grabbed her hand and her waist, and then told her that he had “been with white women before.” Citing the statute of limitations and that Dunham repeatedly denied that she had ever changed her story , the Justice Department said they could not prosecute Donham for perjury.

While visiting family in Mississippi in 1955, according to a witness, 14-year-old Till allegedly whistled at Donham as she left the market with Roy Bryant, her husband at the time. A few days later, Bryant, along with half-brother J.W. Milam, captured, tortured, and shot Till. Then they tied a 75-pound cotton gin fan around his neck and threw his body into a river. His mutilated corpse was discovered on August 31, 1955.

When the testimony of the trial was brought back up in a 2008 interview, Tyson said Donham told him “that part’s not true” when explaining that her claims of Till propositioning her was false. However, when Donham was questioned by federal investigators, she maintained her innocence, denying that she lied in any portion of her testimony, according to a source close to the case.

See Also
Johnson & Johnson Sued for Reportedly Marketing Products to Black Women That Cause Cancer

Authorities at the Justice Department are planning to release a memo after they brief Till’s family in Chicago.

In an emailed statement, Tyson stood by his reporting, describing Donham as “unreliable.”

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!