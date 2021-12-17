|EBONY Rundown: Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Civil Rights Violation Charges, Final Child Tax Credit Payments Distributed, and More|Calls For Louisiana Judge to Resign After Racist Video Surfaces|Supervsn Is ‘Saying Less’ With Their New Holiday Collection|Ray-Ban Rolls Out Smart Glasses Just in Time for Christmas|The Plight of Black Women Soaring Towards Rarified On-Air Roles as Play-by-Play Announcers|Op-Ed: How Companies Can Incorporate Ujaama, the Kwaanza Principle of Cooperative Economics|Holiday Gift Guide: 6 Hoodies to Buy for Bae Just So You Can Steal Them Back|O.J. Simpson Granted Early Parole Release|James Brown’s Estate Sold to Primary Wave Music for an Estimated $90 Million|Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent to Develop ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series

EBONY Rundown: Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Civil Rights Violation Charges, Final Child Tax Credit Payments Distributed, and More

Image: Getty Images

Chauvin Pleads Guilty

Former Minnesota Police officer Derek Chauvin pled guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights in federal court Wednesday. According to CNN, Chauvin also entered a guilty plea in a separate case for violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old in 2017. Per the plea agreement, Chauvin will serve 25 years concurrently with his 22.5-year state-issued sentence for Floyd’s murder.

Final Child Tax Credit Checks Distributed

The last of the child tax credit checks were sent out Wednesday, NBC News reports. The only way that the checks, which were built into the coronavirus relief package, can continue to be dispersed to families is if the Senate passes President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislative plan before 2021 ends.

WNBA Star Candace Parker Reveals Surprise Marriage

Tuesday, WNBA star Candace Parker revealed that she married fellow athlete Anna Petrakova two years ago. Further adding to the excitement, Petrakova is pregnant. “We’ve always dreamed of growing our family…. it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!” Parker announced on Instagram. Parker is also the proud mom of Laila, 12, who was born during the basketball player’s previous marriage to NBA star Shelden Williams.

