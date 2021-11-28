|Prolific Louis Vuitton Menswear Designer Virgil Abloh Has Passed Away|Making It As an Entrepreneur: Lauren Messiah, of EO OneWorld, Shares What It Takes to Be Successful in Your Million Dollar Journey|Biden Administration Bans Travel to Several African Countries Due to New COVID-19 Variant|Law Firm Donates $12.5 Million in Fees to HBCUs After Winning Settlement|EBONY Rundown: McDonald’s CEO Apologizes After Saying Two Chicago Kids Killed by Gunfire Were ‘Failed’ by Their Parents, and More|A Look Back at Kariamu Welsh, a Trailblazer of African Dance Studies|5 Cool Sweaters to Keep Her Warm This Holiday Season|Former Georgia District Attorney Charged With Obstructing the Ahmaud Arbery Case|Lifetime’s ‘Married at First Sight’ to Premiere 14th Season|Holiday Gift Guide: 15 Finds to Up His Grooming Game

Prolific Louis Vuitton Menswear Designer Virgil Abloh Has Passed Away

Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Today, the fashion industry has lost a true visionary. The designer Virgil Abloh has passed away at 41. The Louis Vuitton men’s creative director and Off-White founder had been battling cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer since 2019.

“For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” read a statement on his Instagram account.

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations,” continued the post.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, stated through a statement posted on Louis Vuitton’s Instagram account, “We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon, his children Lowe and Grey, his sister Edwina Abloh and, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh.

