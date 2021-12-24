|Devonia Inman Was Freed From Prison After 23 Years for a Crime He Didn’t Commit|The Block is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Women for Holiday Dressing Inspo|BoohooMan Is Getting Active With Its ‘Night Vision’ Capsule Collection|Hollywood’s Black Leading Ladies Are Getting Their Spotlight in Marcellas Reynolds’ Visual Anthology ‘Supreme Actresses’|Audra McDonald Set to Premiere in Duke Ellington’s ‘Black, Brown and Beige’ With Royal Philharmonic|EBONY Rundown: Autopsy Reveals NFL Player Vincent Jackson Died of Alcohol-Related Complications, and More|Former Police Officer Kim Potter Found Guilty of Manslaughter in the Death of Daunte Wright|New Polling Shows Republicans Could Flip Two Senate Seats in 2022 Election|Georgia’s GOP Purges Black Democrats From Local Election Board|Indiana Bank Settles Housing Loan Discrimination Lawsuit

Devonia Inman Was Freed From Prison After 23 Years for a Crime He Didn’t Commit

Devonia Brown was wrongfully convicted for a crime he did not commit. Image: the Georgia Innocence Project.

A Georgia man was released from prison after serving 23 years for a crime that he was innocent of, the New York Post reports.

Devonia Inman received a sentence of life without parole for a 1998 murder and robbery of a Taco Bell manager in southern Georgia, although no physical evidence linked him to the crime. According to the Georgia Innocence Project, who advocated for his release, three of the four witnesses later recanted their testimony.

The Taco Bell manager Donna Brown was shot dead in the parking lot of the restaurant and the killer fled with $1,700 in cash receipts and as well as with her vehicle, which, as Inman’s advocates noted, was discovered with a critical piece of evidence in it that was not presented during the initial trial.

Last month, a judge concluded that the prosecution team withheld evidence and granted Inman a new trial. DNA testing later proved that convicted killer Hercules Brown, no relation to the victim, left behind a ski mask in the victim’s car with his DNA on it.

The local DA dismissed all charges and Inman was set free.

“I spent 23 years behind bars for something I didn’t do,” Inman said. “It took a really long time to fix, even though it was so clear I wasn’t guilty. I’m glad I get to finally go home, and I’m grateful to everyone who helped make that possible.” 

Jess Cino, a law professor at Georgia State University who launched the student-led investigation into the case, explained that Inman’s journey is just beginning.

See Also
July 3rd Is National CROWN Day, Watch the Livestream of the Inaugural CROWN Awards Tonight at 7pm EST on EBONY

“The hard part for the legal team ended on Monday,” Cino said. “For Devonia, the hard part began Monday,” he continued. “Devonia lost 23 years of his life and he is going to have to start completely over, get to know his family, grieve those he lost while incarcerated, and adjust to a brand new life. He went to prison in 1998. Life in 2021 is very different.”

Clare Gilbert, executive director of the Georgia Innocence Project, said that Inman’s fight for freedom was a hard road although “significant evidence supporting Devonia’s innocence and direct urging by leading justices of Georgia’s Supreme Court.” 

“It would be easy to say that justice was done in this case, but justice was very much delayed,” Cino said. “We’ve had the DNA results for 10 years, but courts kept slamming the door.”

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!