|New Star to Watch: ‘The First Lady’ Jayme Lawson Is Set to Capture Our Attention in ‘Till’ and ‘The Woman King’|Wellness Coach Corey Lewis Taps Into Journaling and Meditation to Feel His Best|Highlights From the 2022 Kentucky Derby|Power Couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats Share Secrets to Their Success as Partners and Parents|Blacks Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Admits to Using BLM Mansion for Personal Use|Black Excellence, Not Exceptionalism, Defines the Recent Success of Black NBA Head Coaches|Mike Tyson Won’t Be Charged for Punching Passenger on Airplane|ChristianaCare, a Not-for-Profit Health Care System, Increases Access to Students of Color|Kentucky Derby Brings Opportunity for Healing and Reconciliation in Louisville|New Research Champions Student Debt Cancellation to Unburden Borrowers of Color

EBONY Rundown: Rapper Dom Kennedy Launches Class-Action Suit Against LAPD, TV Adaptation of Toni Morrison’s ‘Sula’ Headed to HBO, and More

dom-kennedy
Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Rapper Dom Kennedy Sues LAPD Over “Unconstitutional” Gun Licensing Laws

Rapper Dom Kennedy has filed a class-action lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department, the City of Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners. According to All Hip Hop, Kennedy and his co-plaintiff, Garry Matthews, allege that the city’s gun laws violate rights granted by the Second and Fourth Amendments. Both men were arrested in connection to the gun laws in the past. The intention is to overturn the city’s restrictive gun laws and have the prosecution records for their arrests and arrests like theirs to be sealed.

Security Company On Duty During Dave Chappelle Attack Was Present for Astroworld Tragedy

As more information continues to surface surrounding the attack on Dave Chappelle, it has been revealed that the security company hired for the event was Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), according to the Daily Mail. The same company was on duty for the Astroworld Festival as well as the 2017 country music festival in Las Vegas where 59 people were killed in a mass shooting. Further, comedian Tehran Von Ghasri alleged that he expressed concern to a CSC guard about a hooded man jumping over a barrier moments before Chapelle’s assailant rushed the stage, but he was brushed off by the guard.

Adaptation of Toni Morrison’s ‘Sula’ Headed to HBO

A small screen adaptation of Toni Morrison‘s Sula is in the works at HBO. According to Deadline, the project is spearheaded by writer Shannon M. Houston, who has an overall deal with the network. The limited series will be based on the novel and trace the lives of characters Nel Wright and Sula Peace as they embark upon different paths to womanhood.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.