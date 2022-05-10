Rapper Dom Kennedy Sues LAPD Over “Unconstitutional” Gun Licensing Laws

Rapper Dom Kennedy has filed a class-action lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department, the City of Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners. According to All Hip Hop, Kennedy and his co-plaintiff, Garry Matthews, allege that the city’s gun laws violate rights granted by the Second and Fourth Amendments. Both men were arrested in connection to the gun laws in the past. The intention is to overturn the city’s restrictive gun laws and have the prosecution records for their arrests and arrests like theirs to be sealed.

Security Company On Duty During Dave Chappelle Attack Was Present for Astroworld Tragedy

As more information continues to surface surrounding the attack on Dave Chappelle, it has been revealed that the security company hired for the event was Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), according to the Daily Mail. The same company was on duty for the Astroworld Festival as well as the 2017 country music festival in Las Vegas where 59 people were killed in a mass shooting. Further, comedian Tehran Von Ghasri alleged that he expressed concern to a CSC guard about a hooded man jumping over a barrier moments before Chapelle’s assailant rushed the stage, but he was brushed off by the guard.

Adaptation of Toni Morrison’s ‘Sula’ Headed to HBO

A small screen adaptation of Toni Morrison‘s Sula is in the works at HBO. According to Deadline, the project is spearheaded by writer Shannon M. Houston, who has an overall deal with the network. The limited series will be based on the novel and trace the lives of characters Nel Wright and Sula Peace as they embark upon different paths to womanhood.