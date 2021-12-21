Donald Trump Sues NY Attorney General Letitia James

Former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to halt or limit her office’s probe into his business dealings, CNN reports.

The lawsuit is a response to James’ office subpoenaing Trump in connection with a civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization and holding him liable for any criminal activity that’s discovered in the investigation.

On Monday, the suit was filed in federal court accusing James of misconduct, alleging she abused her powers to target her political opponents as a means of advancing her career.

“Since taking office, she has tirelessly bombarded him, his family, and his business, Trump Organization LLC, with unwarranted subpoenas in a bitter crusade to ‘take on’ the President,” the suit read.

In an official statement released on Monday, James responded saying the Trump Organization has repeatedly attempted to disrupt her office’s investigation into its business dealings, describing the suit as an “attempted collateral attack.”

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions,” James said in the statement. “Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump.”

As EBONY previously reported, James suspended her campaign for New York governor to give her full attention to overseeing investigations currently in her office, and her inquiry into Trump’s organization is the most high-profile of them all.

James shared her reason behind withdrawing from the gubernatorial race.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she said. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”

Trump’s legal team is seeking a declaratory judgment alleging that James violated Trump’s and his organization’s rights, privileges, immunities and that her investigations constitute “impermissible state action” and an “abuse of power.”

“Absent judicial relief, James will continue to violate Plaintiffs’ rights in an unconstitutional manner and Plaintiffs will suffer imminent and irreparable harms,” the suit states.