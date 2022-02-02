In Case You Missed It: EBONY and JET CEO Michele Ghee Reveals Our Newest Cover on Entertainment Tonight

At EBONY, we are fiercely committed to ‘Moving Black Forward’ while fostering the magnificence in our community year round. In the spirit of this and to honor the start of Black History Month, our fearless leader and CEO Michele Ghee exclusively announced our new limited edition print issue releasing this month.

Ghee sat down with EBONY Power 100 Honoree and Entertainment Tonight Correspondent Nischelle Turner to share the inspiration behind the upcoming cover in partnership with Olay. The cover boldly highlights young Black women who are pursuing a degree in the STEM field. Gracing the cover are 10 undergraduate students who are currently attending HBCUs and looking good while committing to their studies.

When asked further about the collaboration with the notable brand, Ghee remarked “How can you know me, how can you advertise to me and how can you build products for me if there is not any representation at the table. Olay, kudos to you for understanding that.”

The young ladies were selected from a nationwide search last September for EBONY’s next cohort of HBCU STEM Queens. In addition to having a once in a lifetime opportunity to be featured as the face of our first print issue in three years, they also each received $10,000 to assist them in their academic endeavors.

Turner also asked Mrs. Ghee about how her family respects her #bossmoves outside of the company where she jokingly replied that she is “not the boss lady but the uber ride” for her children. She continued “What I hope that they can learn from my journey is that I pray, I praise but I put in the work.”

As we work to continue the great legacy of our mighty publication, we look forward to sharing this next chapter with our EBONY family. Learn more about our HBCU STEM Queens and our latest collaboration with Olay on February 11th, 2022, when the latest issue hits the stands. It can be purchased at major retailers and wherever magazines are sold.

Check out the full segment with Michele Ghee that previously aired on Monday night below: