EBONY Media Group Announces Eden Bridgeman Sklenar as Its Chief Executive Officer

EBONY Media Group is thrilled to announce that Eden Bridgeman Sklenar has been named Chief Executive Officer of the company. Born in Los Angeles, CA but raised in Louisville, KY, Eden Bridgeman Sklenar is a graduate of the University of Louisville where she received a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. She later earned an MBA in Entrepreneurship at Loyola University’s Chicago-Quinlan School of Business, where she was inducted into The International Business Honor Society.

As owner of EBONY and JET’s parent company 1145 Holdings, LLC., Bridgeman Sklenar will invest her more than 15 years of senior management experience into the success of the brands and will continue to oversee their resurgence. Previously, she served as Chief Marketing Officer of Manna Inc., the Louisville, Kentucky-based family-owned business that specializes as an affiliate of several restaurant concepts. Manna Inc. is also one of the largest minority-owned restaurant operators in the United States.

“I am ecstatic to fully embrace the EBONY and JET brands, and to work even more collaboratively with our exceptional senior leadership as we revive and rebuild these iconic brands that have been a staple in our community and culture.”

In her tenure at Manna, Inc., Bridgeman Sklenar led the company’s marketing department and oversaw all company brands. She also helped lead the company’s philanthropic endeavors, which coincide with her family’s commitment to pay it forward through programs that support the African-American community. Bridgeman Sklenar served as Manna Inc.’s ambassador to the Women’s Food Service Forum and Board Member and Program Director for the Bridgeman Charitable Group. Additionally, she served as a Board Member for The Speed Museum, the Kentucky Derby Museum, the Oxmoor Farm Foundation, Task Force for the Fund Art and the Louisville Ballet.

“I am ecstatic to fully embrace the EBONY and JET brands, and to work even more collaboratively with our exceptional senior leadership as we revive and rebuild these iconic brands that have been a staple in our community and culture,” said Bridgeman Sklenar of her appointment.

Under Bridgeman Sklenar’s ownership and vision, EBONY Media Group is focused on maintaining the company’s cherished legacy while building new divisions that will transform the brand in the current digital era.

Since 2021, EBONY Media Group has evolved to include EBONY.com (the traditional news source), EBONY Studios (a television and film based initiative) and EBONY Publishing (whose first book was the New York Times best seller by acclaimed Academy Award winner Viola Davis).

“For years, the traditional EBONY platform was rooted in magazine publishing, but we recognize in today’s world of media there are broader opportunities for our brand to connect with the culture while elevating EBONY Media Group’s global presence and influence,” said Bridgeman Sklenar. “Our growth strategy is fueled by culture, data, innovative ideas and relentless execution. Our new platforms are just the beginning of how we intend to reimagine a timeless brand that continues to reign supreme as the most influential Black-owned media company to the culture and to the world.”

EBONY enthusiastically welcomes Eden Bridgeman Sklenar into her new role as we continue in our collective mission and divine purpose to “Move Black Forward.”