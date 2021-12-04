Mary J. Blige Announces New Album

Mary J. Blige is poised to debut a new studio album early 2022. According to Pitchfork, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, the new project is titled Good Morning, Gorgeous. Friday, she premiered two singles from the compilation—one title track and another titled “Amazing.” The official release date for the album is February 11, two days before Blige is slated to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Ari Lennox Breaks Silence Following Arrest

After spending three days in the custody of Dutch authorities, Ari Lennox took to Twitter Thursday to confirm her safety to fans. “Hey loves I’m safe. Thank you so much for your prayers and love,” she tweeted. Lennox was arrested Monday at Amsterdam Schiphol airport after accusing airline staff of racial profiling.

Parents of Michigan School Shooting Suspect Charged

Friday, prosecutors filed charges against the parents of the 15-year-old suspect accused of carrying out a school shooting in Michigan earlier this week that left four dead and seven others injured, USA Today reports. Jennifer and James Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Ex-Nurse Sentenced to 10 Years for Sexual Assault of Incapacitated Patient

Nathan Sutherland, a former nurse who is accused of sexually assaulting an incapacitated patient, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for his crimes, CBS News reports. Additionally, he received a sentence of lifetime probation for a conviction of abuse of a vulnerable adult. Sutherland was arrested after a 29-year-old incapacitated woman at a long-term care facility gave birth to a child in 2018. DNA testing confirmed the ex-nurse to be the father.

14-Year-old Shot By Brother Who Allegedly Sold Homemade Guns

Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy in the shooting death of his 14-year-old sister, Kyra Scott. According to CNN, investigators allege that the teen had been manufacturing and selling homemade guns called “ghost guns.” When two people stopped by the family’s Douglasville, Georgia home to purchase a gun but ended up stealing it instead, the teen allegedly fired after them as they were fleeing, but accidentally shot his sister. He has been charged with felony murder.