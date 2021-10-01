EBONY Rundown: BLM Targeted in Third Swatting Incident, Megan Thee Stallion and Boyfriend Tapped for New Coach Campaign, and More

BLM Leader Targeted in Swatting Incident

Melina Abdullah, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter organization, was the target of a swatting incident Wednesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Times. Abdullah, who was not home during the occurence, was alerted by several neighbors of heavy police presence on her property. Capt. Stacy Spell, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman, confirmed that the department received a 911 call on Wednesday evening from a person who claimed that they had Abdullah at gunpoint. The statement of the caller was false. As a result of the “serious nature” of the call and the threats made by the caller, the department dispatched multiple officers to Abdullah’s home. Spell added that all officers left “shortly after it was determined that no one’s safety was in danger.” The incident comes after Abdullah filed a lawsuit against the LAPD, arguing that officers violated her rights during a swatting incident that took place in August 2020, according to The Hill. This is the third occurence of this nature to take place at Abdullah’s home.

CDC Issues Urgent Vaccine Alert for Pregnant Women

Wednesday, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued strong advisement for pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, NBC News reports. Pregnancy, along with high blood pressure and diabetes, is considered an underlying condition that puts people at increased risk of COVID complications. Amongst the complications of COVID that manifests in pregnant women is preterm birth. “I strongly encourage those who are pregnant or considering pregnancy to talk with their health care provider about the protective benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine to keep their babies and themselves safe,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a statement.

Megan Thee Stallion Tapped for New Coach Campaign

Just in time for the fall weather, Coach has debuted their new Coach x Schott NYC shearling collection. The luxury brand tapped the star power of Megan Thee Stallion, who is headlining the campaign. Dubbed “With Friends,” the promotion also features her boyfriend Pardi Fontaine and a few of the Houston Hottie’s closest friends. “It was so fun getting Pardi, and my friends together, and we had such a blast at this shoot. All the clothes are fire, and it was great how each person’s personality came through with each look,” said Meg in a statement obtained by EBONY. The collection includes oversized outwear, aviator jackets, bags, heels, and slides.

New Season of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Postponed for the Second Time

The premiere date for the forthcoming season of The Wendy Williams Show has been postponed yet again. In a statement posted to the daytime talk show’s official Instagram account, a spokesperson explained that the media maven “has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work.” Production is now slated to resume on October 18.

‘Power’ Actor Rotimi Welcomes First Child

Actor and singer Rotimi, née, Olurotimi Akinosho, and his fiancée, Vanessa Mdee, have welcomed their first child together. The Power star announced the birth of their son, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosh, via an Instagram post on Wednesday, which depicted the infant’s hand intertwined with his and his fiancée’s.