Rep. Cori Bush Secures Book Deal

Missouri congresswoman Cori Bush has secured a book publishing deal with Knopf Doubleday Publishing, according to People. The book has been titled The Cori Chronicles. Bush will receive an advance of up to $100,000 through the deal.

Suicide Bombers Make Deadly Attacks Near Kabul Airport

13 people died Thursday—including multiple United States Marines, Afghan civilians, and children—after multiple explosions occurred in close proximity of Kabul airport, NBC News reports. A host of others are being treated for injuries sustained in the blast. Taliban sources have described the explosions as suicide attacks. U.S. intelligence officials suspect that Islamic State group ISIS-K is responsible for the attacks.

Doja Cat Tapped to Host MTV VMAs

Doja Cat is scheduled to host as well as perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, EBONY has learned. She is also nominated in five different categories. The annual awards show air will air live from Brooklyn’s Barclay Center on Sunday, September 12 at 8 pm ET/PT.

Chlöe Bailey Readies Solo Project

Chlöe Bailey, one-half of sister duo Chlöe x Halle, is gearing up to release her first solo project. The 23-year-old songstress is set to make her solo debut at MTV’s Video Music Awards this year with the premiere of her single “Lawd Have Mercy,” Billboard reports.

Normani Talks How She Copes with Feeling ‘Overlooked‘

In an interview with Audacy’s Morning Mess, Normani discussed her new single “Wild Side” and sometimes feeling overlooked, despite her hard work. “Honestly, that’s been a challenge for me this last week. Sometimes feeling overlooked. I don’t do what I do for validation. I genuinely work hard because that’s all I know and it’s all I’ve ever done,” said Normani. “But it does feel nice to have a pat on the back at times. I would just say validate yourself. Congratulate yourself.