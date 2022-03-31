|Chris Rock Breaks His Silence Over the Oscars Situation With Will Smith|Meet Mami Wata, the Brand Bringing African Surf Culture to America|Kel Mitchell on His New Book and Song ‘Blessed Mode’|Lizzo Unveils New Body-Positive Shapewear Line Yitty|EBONY Rundown: Lynching is Now a Federal Hate Crime Under Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Legislation, Republican Susan Collins to Support Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, and More|The Academy May Discipline Will Smith Over Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars|California Task Force Votes to Limit Reparations to Descendants of the Enslaved Only|After a Uterine Cancer Scare, Meagan Good Is Raising Awareness|Black and Mobile Brings Black-Owned Restaurants to Your Doorstep|Michael W. Twitty’s New MasterClass Takes You on a Culinary Journey While Tracing Your Roots

EBONY Rundown: Lynching is Now a Federal Hate Crime Under Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Legislation, Republican Susan Collins to Support Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, and More

Emmett Till. Image: Bettmann/Getty Images.
Biden Signs Emmitt Till Anti-Lynching Bill into Law

President Joe Biden has signed off on legislation making lynching a federal hate crime, ABC News reports. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act, was enacted Tuesday. In the past, Congress has failed to pass similar legislation over 200 times.

“It was pure terror, to enforce the lie that not everyone—not everyone belongs in America, not everyone is created equal,” said Biden. “Terror, to systematically undermine hard fought civil rights, terror, not just in the dark of night but in broad daylight. Innocent men, women and children, hung by nooses, from trees, bodies burned and drowned, castrated.”

Republican Susan Collins to Support Confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson

Senator Susan Collins has announced plans to support the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, ABC News reports. “After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice in person, I have concluded that she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court. I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” Collins said in a statement Wednesday. The move all but guarantees Jackson’s confirmation, according to The Washington Post.

Chris Rock Standup Tour Ticket Sales Skyrocket

Chris Rock may be the butt of quite a few jokes on social media after he was assaulted by Will Smith at the Oscars, but apparently, he’s laughing all the way to the bank. According to Fortune, the Brooklyn-raised comedian has witnessed a massive uptick in ticket sales for his forthcoming standup tour, Ego Death, since Sunday night. The tour kicks off April 2 in Atlantic City, NJ. It is Rock’s first standup tour in five years, according to Rolling Stone.

Kiely Williams Welcomes Second Child

3LW singer Kiely Williams surprised fans this week when she announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Brandon Cox, welcomed their second child. The couple named their new addition Archer. The news came as a shock to followers as The Encore star, who did not previously make her pregnancy public, has been absent from her Instagram account since August.

