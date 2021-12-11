EBONY Rundown: Federal Investigators Uncover ‘Modern-Day Slavery’ Operation in Georgia, Common Confirms Split from Tiffany Haddish, and More

Federal Investigators Uncover ‘Modern-Day Slavery’ Operation in Georgia

Federal investigators uncovered what they call a “modern-day slavery” operation in Georgia, which led to the indictment of 24 people last month. According to NBC News, the “illegal enterprise” called “Operation Blooming Onion” smuggled Mexican and Central American immigrants into the United States and forced them to work on farms at gunpoint. Since the discovery, over 100 migrant workers were freed. At least two died as a result of their living conditions and one reported being repeatedly raped. The case represents one of the nation’s largest human trafficking rings and visa exploitation operations.

Supreme Court Permits Abortion Clinics to Sue State Officials

The Supreme Court has given the green light to abortion clinics to sue Texas state officials in connection with the fetal heartbeat bill, The Associated Press reports. Abortion rights activists are troubled by the decision, which places stipulations on which officials can be sued, thus failing to offer a clear means of blocking the law.

Defense Requests Mistrial in Daunte Wright Case

Kimberly Potter’s defense team filed a motion for a mistrial as the second day of testimony, which included an emotional account from Daunte Wright’s girlfriend, came to a close Thursday. According to KARE 11, Potter’s attorneys argued that an overwhelming amount of time was spent addressing prejudicial evidence that was not relevant to “what really matters in the case.” Judge Regina Chu, however, denied the motion.

Common Confirms Split from Tiffany Haddish

After a whirlwind romance, which was initially made public by the couple in August 2020, Common has confirmed that his relationship with Tiffany Haddish has ended. Video footage of an interview with Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored‘s Jason Lee, obtained by Page Six, shows the rapper-turned-actor discussing he and Haddish’s decision to end their courtship. “We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in,” he expressed before explaining that the relationship became somewhat strained after they returned to work as COVID restrictions were lifted. “I don’t think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”