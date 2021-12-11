|Buy This: 6 Chic Socks to Rock This Winter Season|EBONY Rundown: Federal Investigators Uncover ‘Modern-Day Slavery’ Operation in Georgia, Common Confirms Split from Tiffany Haddish, and More|Robbie Shakespeare, Legendary Reggae Bassist, Passes Away at 68|Top Companies Back the Data & Trust Alliance Group in Addressing A.I. Bias in Hiring Practices|Former NFL Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas Passes Away at 33|World War II Veteran Eddie Durham Celebrates 100th Birthday|Time Magazine Names Simone Biles Athlete of the Year|Black Friday: Getting to Know Rising Star Stylist Tyler Okuns|Jussie Smollett Found Guilty of Staging a Fake Hate Crime|EBONY Rundown: VP Kamala Harris Hosts Maternal Health Action Day, Travis Scott Discusses Astroworld Tragedy, and More

EBONY Rundown: Federal Investigators Uncover ‘Modern-Day Slavery’ Operation in Georgia, Common Confirms Split from Tiffany Haddish, and More

Image: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Federal Investigators Uncover ‘Modern-Day Slavery’ Operation in Georgia

Federal investigators uncovered what they call a “modern-day slavery” operation in Georgia, which led to the indictment of 24 people last month. According to NBC News, the “illegal enterprise” called “Operation Blooming Onion” smuggled Mexican and Central American immigrants into the United States and forced them to work on farms at gunpoint. Since the discovery, over 100 migrant workers were freed. At least two died as a result of their living conditions and one reported being repeatedly raped. The case represents one of the nation’s largest human trafficking rings and visa exploitation operations.

Supreme Court Permits Abortion Clinics to Sue State Officials

The Supreme Court has given the green light to abortion clinics to sue Texas state officials in connection with the fetal heartbeat bill, The Associated Press reports. Abortion rights activists are troubled by the decision, which places stipulations on which officials can be sued, thus failing to offer a clear means of blocking the law.

Defense Requests Mistrial in Daunte Wright Case

Kimberly Potter’s defense team filed a motion for a mistrial as the second day of testimony, which included an emotional account from Daunte Wright’s girlfriend, came to a close Thursday. According to KARE 11, Potter’s attorneys argued that an overwhelming amount of time was spent addressing prejudicial evidence that was not relevant to “what really matters in the case.” Judge Regina Chu, however, denied the motion.

Common Confirms Split from Tiffany Haddish

After a whirlwind romance, which was initially made public by the couple in August 2020, Common has confirmed that his relationship with Tiffany Haddish has ended. Video footage of an interview with Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored‘s Jason Lee, obtained by Page Six, shows the rapper-turned-actor discussing he and Haddish’s decision to end their courtship. “We had a real healthy and loving relationship. It was probably the most mature relationship I’ve been in,” he expressed before explaining that the relationship became somewhat strained after they returned to work as COVID restrictions were lifted. “I don’t think the love really dispersed. I think it was just like we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

