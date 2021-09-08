Ex-District Attorney Charged With Obstruction Stemming From Ahmaud Arbery Case

Former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson was charged Wednesday for the alleged mishandling of the Ahmaud Arbery case, CBS News reports. She turned herself in after a grand jury indicted her on charges of obstruction and violation of oath by a public officer last week. Prosecutors accuse Johnson of using her position to put off the arrests of the white men accused of shooting Arbery. She has since been released on a $10,000 bond.

Fuquan Johnson and Two Others Dead From Suspected Overdose

Stand up comedians Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli are among three people who died of suspected overdoses at a Los Angeles party over the weekend, the Boston Herald reports. Three were pronounced dead at the party, which took place in the Venice area. A fourth victim, who has been confirmed as comedian Kate Quigley, was taken to an area hospital.

Former NBA Player Cedric Ceballos Fighting for Life in ICU

Cedric Ceballos took to Twitter Monday from the intensive care unit to solicit prayers. The ex-Los Angeles Lakers player shared that he’d been in the ICU a total of 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. In addition, he sought to make amends with anyone he may have wronged, writing, “If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done.”

James F. Lopez Named President of Macro Film Studios

James F. Lopez, who has served as president of Will Packer Studios for three years, has been hired as the new president of Macro Film Studios, Deadline reports. During his tenure at WPS, Lopez was responsible for titles such as Girls’ Trip and Night School. Prior to that, he worked as the Senior Vice President of Production at Sony’s Screen Gems.

Rihanna Drops Lawsuit Against Father

After nearly three years, Rihanna has dropped her lawsuit against her father, BBC reports. In 2019, the “Diamonds” singer sued Ronald Fenty for false advertising and invasion of privacy, accusing him of creating a company called Fenty Entertainment through which he allegedly attempted to book her for 15-show Latin American against her wishes. Further, Rihanna’s team says he attempted to gain profit from the Fenty trademark. It remains unclear why the lawsuit was dropped.