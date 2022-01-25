Supreme Court to Hear Challenge of Affirmative Action in College Admissions

The Supreme Court is slated to hear two cases that involve affirmative action in the Harvard University and University of North Carolina admissions processes, CBS News reports. It has not been revealed exactly when the court will hear the arguments. So far, nine states have already banned affirmative action.

Family of Lauren Smith-Fields Accuses Police of Racial Insensitivity

One month after Lauren Smith-Fields died in her Bridgeport, Connecticut apartment, her relatives have accused Bridgeport Police of racial insensitivity. Smith-Fields was last seen alive by a man she met on Bumble, who called 911 and told the dispatcher that her nose was bleeding and that she had stopped breathing. Investigators determined that there were no signs of foul play discovered in connection with her death. According to People, a statement released on behalf of the family by attorney Darnell Crossland argued that police “failed to investigate this matter, and they refuse to view the last person with Lauren Smith-Fields before she died as a person of interest. This behavior is unacceptable.”

Fujees Cancel Reunion Tour

Lauryn Hill, Pras Michel, and Wyclef Jean will not be delivering ’90s nostalgia this year after all. Monday, the trio announced the cancellation of their highly anticipated reunion tour. “We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” read a statement published by the group’s official Instagram account.

The primary reason for the cancellation has been cited as COVID-related restrictions. “The continued COVID pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe. An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’ but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work,” the statement concluded.

Candace Parker at the Helm of Documentary on Impact of Title IX

Candace Parker has a lot to be excited about in 2022. According to The Chicago Sun-Times, TBS has announced plans to air Parker’s untitled documentary about the cultural impact of Title IX from the athlete’s perspective. The film will spotlight Parker’s childhood, college career, and 14-year NBA career.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up in a time where Title IX afforded me great opportunities and impacted my life,” Parker said in a statement. “I am so excited to have the chance to tell this important story for the younger generation to show the significance Title IX has on culture and life beyond sports.”