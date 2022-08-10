EBONY Rundown: Grand Jury Fails to Indict Woman Responsible for Emmett Till’s Murder, ICU Nurse Responsible for Tragic L.A. Crash Facing $9 Million in Bail, and More

Grand Jury Fails to Indict Woman Whose False Accusations Led to Emmett Till’s Murder

A Mississippi grand jury declined to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, whose accusations led to Emmett Till’s kidnapping and death. After seven hours of testimony, it was decided that there was not enough evidence to persuade the jury to charge Donham.

ICU Nurse Responsible for Tragic L.A. Crash Facing $9 Million in Bail

Nicole Linton, who caused a car cash that led to the deaths of six, is facing up to 90 years in prison. The 37 year old was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter. After further investigation, it was revealed that Linton was previously involved in thirteen other car accidents.

Michael K. Williams’s Memoir to be Released in Late August

The late actor Michael K. Williams‘ memoir Scenes from My Life is scheduled to be released on August 20, 2022. The memoir “tells the story of his past while looking to the future” and “merges his life and his life’s work.”

Hip Hop Trio De La Soul to Return to Cartoon Network Show

Hip hop group De La Soul is set to star in the eighth season of Cartoon Network’s animated series Teen Titans Go!. However, this is not the group’s first time making a cameo on the animated series. The trio appeared as themselves in an episode to help get their music catalog after it was stolen by an alien. Although the network has not revealed a synopsis of their upcoming episodes, it has assured fans that more information would be released at a later date.