Biden to Sign Vaccine Mandate for Federal Employees

President Joe Biden is expected to issue an executive order requiring all federal employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, CNN reports. It is believed that Biden is poised to make the announcement Thursday and that the order will not offer employees the option of opting out by getting tested regularly.

Triller Reportedly Paying Donald Trump Millions to Commentate Holyfield Fight

Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., are slated to provide commentary for the September 11 boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. According to TMZ, Triller is reportedly paying the ex-president an “obscene” amount of money for his commentary.

Air Force Launches Internal Probe into Handling of Domestic Violence Complaints

Wednesday, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendal announced plans to investigate the military branch’s handling of domestic violence complaints. The move comes after CBS News published findings from a two-year investigation into such incidents. “I am extremely troubled by the claims of inappropriate handling of domestic violence complaints highlighted in your broadcast and have directed the Department of the Air Force Inspector General to conduct a comprehensive review of those cases,” Kendal expressed in a statement to the news outlet.

Janet Jackson Documentary to Premiere Winter 2022

This week, Janet Jackson released the trailer for her forthcoming documentary film, Janet, which is slated to premiere January 2022 on both Lifetime and A&E. “This is my story told by me, not through someone else’s eyes,” Jackson says in the preview clip promoting the two-night documentary.

Diddy Linked to Joie Chavis Following Italian Vacation

It is believed that Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is dating influencer and choreographer Joie Chavis after the pair was photographed in Italy over Labor Day weekend, according to E! News. Neither party has publicly commented on the reports.

