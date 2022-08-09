|EBONY Rundown: Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Gets a Premiere Date, Angelica Ross Makes Broadway History, and More|LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Festival Was a Hip Hop Family Reunion of Sorts|Baby Phat Is Teaming Up With Puma on a New Activewear Collection|Director Kasi Lemmons Speaks to the Legacy of ‘Eve’s Bayou’ 25 Years Later|Coping With Alopecia Inspired Designer Amon Ogyiri to Find New Purpose|13 Black-Owned Swim Brands for Having Fun Under the Sun|Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs|Sonequa Martin-Green Discusses the Iconic Impact of Nichelle Nichols, and Her Partnership With Million Girls Moonshot|Roger E. Mosley, Star of ‘Magnum P.I.’, Passes Away at 83|5 Black-Owned Food and Drink Festivals Happening in the U.S. Now Through Fall

EBONY Rundown: Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Gets a Premiere Date, Angelica Ross Makes Broadway History, and More

jemnifer-hudson-talk-show-image-8822
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia.
Jennifer Hudson’s Talkshow Gets A Premiere Date

EBONY’s October 2021 cover star Jennifer Hudson is making her way to our television screens. The EGOT award winner will be hosting her own daytime talk show set to air this fall. The show will take place in the same lot previously occupied by the Ellen show. The show will air on September 12, 2022.

Angelica Ross Becomes First Trans Actress to Play Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway

Angelica Ross, known for her role as Candy in FX’s Pose, has made history once more as she will take on the legendary role as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Ross will be the first openly trans woman to play in the role on Broadway. Performances for Chicago, Broadway’s longest running revival, will begin next month.

LeVar Burton to be Honored at First Annual Children and Family Emmy Awards

Reading Rainbow icon LeVar Burton is being rightfully honored this fall at the first ever Children and Family Emmy Award Ceremony. Burton will be given the Lifetime Achievement Award for his strides to encourage children’s literacy and for a being an influential figure. The ceremony is set to take place on December 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Shaq’s Company Blocks Son From Trademarking His Own Name and Likeness

Shaquille O’Neal’s youngest son Shaqir has filed a trademark application for his name and likeness, which has since been met with a Notice of Opposition. Unfortunately, the entities that represent the two have conflicting brand names which impacts licensing. The notice, however, only seeks to pause the process and not cancel it entirely.

