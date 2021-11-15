EBONY Rundown: Judge Dismisses Kyle Rittenhouse Weapons Charge, La La Anthony Reveals Past Heart Surgery, and More

Judge Dismissed Kyle Rittenhouse Weapons Charge

Monday, a Wisconsin judge dismissed a misdemeanor weapons charged against Kyle Rittenhouse, BBC News reports. The charge, along with five felonies, were brought against him in connection to an August 2020 shooting in Kenosha that left two men dead. According to NBC 5, the judgement was made after the defense argued that a statute contained an exception, which centered around whether or not the rifle Rittenhouse carried was short-barreled. Ultimately, it was determined that the statute cleared Rittenhouse on that particular charge. Closing argument in the case began Monday.

La La Anthony Reveals Heart-Released Emergency Surgical Procedure

In the summer of 2019, La La Anthony underwent emergency surgery for a heart condition. In a recent cover story for Self, the Power actress shared that she’d experienced a fainting episode, which led to doctors discovering that she had an irregular heartbeat and diagnosing her with premature ventricular contractions (PVCs).

9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Succumbs to Injuries

The Astroworld tragedy continues to claim the lives of concertgoers. According to USA Today, 9-year-old Ezra Blount, has died. Blount, who attended the music festival with his father, was placed in a medically-induced coma after sustaining injuries at the jam-packed event. He is the youngest victim to die as a result of the horrifying events that unfolded at the live concert headlined by Travis Scott.

Rare Egyptian Storm Brings Flooding, Swarm of Scorpions

A storm of biblical proportions unfolded in Egyptian city of Aswan over the weekend. According to CNN, the act of nature brought on torrential rain, flash flooding, thunderstorms, and a massive swarm of scorpions. At least 500 people were treated at an area hospital for scorpion stings as the insects sought refuge in houses. Three officers with Egypt’s security forces died in the flood.

50 Percent of Surviving COVID Patients Have Symptoms that Linger

Researchers have found that 50 percent of patients that survive the coronavirus have symptoms that can last up to six months following their initial diagnosis, The Washington Post reports. The study, which was published in the journal JAMA Network Open, found that the symptoms experienced are both physical and psychological. Amongt the lasting symptoms are weight loss, fatigue, fever, pain, decreased mobility, difficulty concentrating, and stomach or gastrointestinal problems.