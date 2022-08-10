|EBONY Rundown: Jury Selected in Vanessa Bryant’s Case Against LA County, Sesame Place Announces New Diversity Initiatives Following Lawsuit, And More|Rising Star Chanté Adams Dishes on Her New Series ‘A League of Their Own,’ and Not Wanting To Do ‘Trauma Porn’|Marshawn Lynch Arrested for Driving Under the Influence|Black Women Absolutely Shined at This Year’s International Pinot Noir Celebration|Kenan Thompson To Host the 2022 Emmy Awards|Black Business Month Amplifies the Entrepreneurial Need for Stronger Networks and Community|Business Change Agents Celebrated at New York Urban League’s ‘Family Reunion’|R&B Singer GoGo Morrow Shares Her Favorite Beauty Must-Haves|Women’s Convention Seeks to Build Political Power in Aftermath of Roe Decision|Vic Mensa Launches 93 Boyz, The First Black-Owned Cannabis Company in Illinois

EBONY Rundown: Jury Selected in Vanessa Bryant’s Case Against LA County, Sesame Place Announces New Diversity Initiatives Following Lawsuit, And More

Image: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Jury Selected in Vanessa Bryant’s Case Against LA County

An official jury has been selected in Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Bryant filed the lawsuit in response to the horrific images taken at the site of the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in 2020. The jury is comprised of six women and four men.

Opening statements were scheduled to take place today with the trial estimated to last for two weeks.

Sesame Place Announces New Diversity Initiatives Following Lawsuit

Weeks after Sesame Place was hit with a lawsuit behind a racist interaction at its amusement park, the company is set to roll out a series of new training programs in September. The programs are aimed to address diversity, inclusion and equity gaps across the park’s structure and to ensure a positive experience by guests and staff.

Jordan Peele’s Nope Hits $100 Million at the Box Office

Almost three weeks since the release of Jordan Peele’s Nope, the film has reached the $100 million threshold at the domestic box office. This is Peele’s third film to reach this milestone. It’s worth noting that there are only four original films that have been able to accomplish this feat since the start of the pandemic.

Beyoncé Remixes Break My Soul

Queen Bey is keeping her foot on our necks with the latest remix of her hit song Break My Soul. The song gained traction for its inclusion of fellow diva Madonna and lyrics.

