EBONY Rundown: Kamala Harris’ Communications Director Steps Down, Kelly Rowland Pens New Children’s Book, and More

Kamala Harris’ Communications Director Steps Down

Ashley Etienne, Vice President Kamala Harris‘ communications director, has announced plans to part with the administration. According to CNN, the pursuit of other opportunities has been cited as the reason for her departure. “Ashley is a valued member of the vice president’s team, who has worked tirelessly to advance the goals of this administration,” a White House official told the outlet. “She is leaving the office in December to pursue other opportunities.”

Defendant Denied Plea Deal in Arbery Trial

An attorney for one of the defendants, William “Roddie” Bryan, in the Ahmaud Arbery trial requested a plea deal, CBS News reports. According to the attorney representing the late Arbery’s family, Lee Merritt, the prosecution “flat out” denied the offer.

Kelly Rowland Pens Children’s Book

In partnership with educator Jessica McKay, Kelly Rowland has penned a children’s book titled, Always With You Me, Always With Me. Slated for an April 26 release, the picture book has been dubbed “lyrical celebration for working moms.”