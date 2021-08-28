EBONY Rundown: Kanye and Kim Reimagine Wedding at ‘Donda’ Event, Supreme Court Tosses Eviction Moratorium, and More

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Recreate Wedding Scene at Donda Listening Event

Kanye West “remarried” estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, during a scene from his Donda listening event Thursday. According to Page Six, the scene followed a showing of a video clip during which West set himself on fire on a set modeled after his childhood home. After the clip concluded, West emerged on stage to meet Kardashian, who was dressed in a long white veil and white Balenciaga gown. The pair stood facing one another as the song, “No Child Left Behind” played.

Supreme Court Throws Out Eviction Moratorium

The United States Supreme Court threw out the eviction moratorium ordered by the Biden Administration in response to the Delta variant of COVID-19, CNN reports. “Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium’s expiration,” the court wrote of the moratorium’s extension, which was issued August 3rd after the prior iteration expired. “If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue, Congress must specifically authorize it,” the court goes on to explain.

ABC News Producer Accused of Sexual Assault

ABC News President Kim Godwin told staff of her plans to open an independent investigation to examine how the network dealt with sexual assault allegations lodged against a “Good Morning Amerca” producer, The Wall Street Journal reports. The announcement comes after a lawsuit was filed by a current member of the ABC News team and a former staff member accused Michael Corn of assaulting the employees in separate incidents.

Biden Vows to Retaliate for Kabul’s Airport Attack

According to the most recent death toll reports, 90 people died—13 of them U.S. service members—in an explosion that occurred at the entrance of Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan,” CBS News reports. 150 others were injured in the blast, which has been attributed to an ISIS-K suicide bomber. In a statement made at the White House Thursday, President Joe Biden vowed to exact revenge for the attacks. “To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Mr. Biden said. “Our mission will go on. America will not be intimidated.”

Final Season of ‘Insecure’ Gets Premiere Date—Sort Of

Season five of Issa Rae‘s “Insecure” has not been given an official release date just yet, but we do know that the first episode of the latest and final season of the series will premiere this October. “The wait is almost over,” reads a tweet shared on Insecure’s official Twitter account Monday. “The final season. October.” Showrunner Prentice Penny also chimed in, tweeting: “See u in October bishes,” and series star Natasha Rothwell added, “When I tell you YOU AIN’T READY.” We can’t wait.

Loretta Devine Says Gregory Hines Insisted That She Lose Weight

In an upcoming episode of TV One’s “Uncensored,” Loretta Devine recalled being encouraged by her late Waiting to Exhale co-star, Gregory Hines, to shed some pounds in order to take her career to the next level. “I remember him telling me, ‘Now as soon as this movie is over you have to lose all the weight so you can move into the next category.’ I don’t know what category that was because I never did lose the weight like he had talked about,” Devine recalled, laughing. “He was a true brother.” She reflects fondly on her work and friendship with Hines, who played her love interest in the film, noting that he showered her with roses on their first day filming together.