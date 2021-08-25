EBONY Rundown: Kanye Files to Have Name Legally Changed, Kids Ages 5-11 Next Up for Covid Vaccine, and More

Kanye Files to Have Name Legally Changed to ‘Ye’

Tuesday, Kanye West filed a petition to have his name legally changed to “Ye,” according to The Associated Press. The change, which excludes his middle and last name, will not be made official until a judge approves it.

Children Ages 5-11 Next Up for COVID Vaccine

Kids between 5 and 11 years of age are next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, but experts warn that shots probably won’t be made available until late 2021, according to Politico. Studies are currently underway and “The side effects we’re seeing in the kids are really identical to what we’re seeing in adults,” Dr. Bob Frenck, director of the Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, tells CNN. Common side effects currently include fatigue, sore arm, and headache.

Journalist Denies Promoting Biography at Aaliyah’s Gravesite

Tuesday, Diane Houghton, the mother of late singer Aaliyah, accused journalist Kathy Iandoli of promoting an unauthorized biography about the singer’s life at her New York gravesite. “This person interrupted all my thoughts and ideas to make August 25, 2021, a day of remembrance and love for my daughter,” Houghton expressed in a statement shared on Aaliyah’s Twitter page Tuesday. Iandoli, however, took to Twitter and Instagram to deny the allegations. “I did not promote my book outside of Aaliyah’s gravesite,” Iandoli tweeted. “That is offensive to even suggest. I have been told that fans have had my book there with them. Please no longer bring my book to Ferncliff. Apologies that fans can not visit Aaliyah’s resting place.”

The Weeknd to Co-write, Star in HBO Series

The Weeknd is gearing up to star in an HBO series, which he is co-writing alongside Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. According to Rolling Stone, the series, which is titled The Idol, follows the narrative of a female pop singer who finds herself involved with a cult. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Take My Breath” singer shared that he’s been simultaneously working on his forthcoming album, The Dawn is Coming, and writing for the series. “It’s been quite a summer,” said the musician.

Dell and Sonya Curry Accuse Each Other of Infidelity

Shortly after Dell and Sonya Curry confirmed their plans to divorce, the public has learned that allegations of infidelity swirl at the center of the pair’s move to end their 33-year marriage. According to TMZ, Dell accused Sonya of engaging in “illicit sexual misconduct” prior to their legal separation in March 2020. Sonya has also accused Dell of cheating on her repeatedly over the span of their decades-long marriage.