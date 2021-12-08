|EBONY Rundown: Majority White Jury Selected in Kim Potter Trial, Suspect Charged in Jacqueline Avant’s Murder, and More|Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart Is Reinventing the Miss USA Brand for a New Generation of Pageantry|Rosario Dawson and Warby Parker’s 2018 Pupils Project Collaboration Is Back Again With A New Color Upgrade|Department of Justice Closes Further Investigation Into the Murder of Emmett Till|Wendy Raquel Robinson and Adriyan Rae Dish On ‘The Game’ Reboot|Nick Cannon’s 5-Month Old Son Zen Passes Away From Brain Cancer|Buck O’Neil, Bud Fowler to Be Inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022|Drake Withdraws 2022 Grammy Nominations|Antoine Fuqua Inks First-Look Film Deal With Netflix|John Legend Announces “Love in Las Vegas” 2022 Las Vegas Residency

EBONY Rundown: Majority White Jury Selected in Kim Potter Trial, Suspect Charged in Jacqueline Avant’s Murder, and More

Image: KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images

Majority White Jury Selected in Kim Potter Trial

A jury has been seated in the trial against Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last April. According to The Associated Press, a mostly white jury will determine Potter’s fate as the defense team moves forward with claims that she mistook her gun for her taser, accidentally shooting Wright. 9 of the 12 jurors are white. One juror identified as Black and two others as Asian.

Nigerian Offical Criticizes U.K.’s “Discriminatory” Omicron Travel Ban

Nigeria’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed critiqued the British government for banning those traveling from Nigeria from entering the U.K., with the exception of U.K. and Irish residents, The Associated Press reports. Mohammed told reporters that the ban was “not driven by science” and is “unjust, unfair, punitive, indefensible and discriminatory.” Nigeria was placed on the U.K.’s “red list” Saturday after 27 Omicron cases in England were linked back to the African nation.

Suspect Charged in Jacqueline Avant’s Murder

Monday, Aariel Maynor, was charged in the murder of Jacqueline Avant and the attempted murder of her security guard, a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office revealed. The 29-year-old was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of felon with a firearm. Additionally, he faces two counts of residential burglary with a person present. “Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community. Her generosity and good will touched so many lives,” District Attorney Gascón said. “My office is working closely with the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments in the investigation and prosecution of this case. We must continue to work together to hold accountable the people who commit violent crimes against our community.”

