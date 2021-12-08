EBONY Rundown: Majority White Jury Selected in Kim Potter Trial, Suspect Charged in Jacqueline Avant’s Murder, and More

Majority White Jury Selected in Kim Potter Trial

A jury has been seated in the trial against Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last April. According to The Associated Press, a mostly white jury will determine Potter’s fate as the defense team moves forward with claims that she mistook her gun for her taser, accidentally shooting Wright. 9 of the 12 jurors are white. One juror identified as Black and two others as Asian.

Nigerian Offical Criticizes U.K.’s “Discriminatory” Omicron Travel Ban

Nigeria’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed critiqued the British government for banning those traveling from Nigeria from entering the U.K., with the exception of U.K. and Irish residents, The Associated Press reports. Mohammed told reporters that the ban was “not driven by science” and is “unjust, unfair, punitive, indefensible and discriminatory.” Nigeria was placed on the U.K.’s “red list” Saturday after 27 Omicron cases in England were linked back to the African nation.

Suspect Charged in Jacqueline Avant’s Murder

Monday, Aariel Maynor, was charged in the murder of Jacqueline Avant and the attempted murder of her security guard, a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office revealed. The 29-year-old was charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of felon with a firearm. Additionally, he faces two counts of residential burglary with a person present. “Mrs. Avant was a treasured member of our community. Her generosity and good will touched so many lives,” District Attorney Gascón said. “My office is working closely with the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments in the investigation and prosecution of this case. We must continue to work together to hold accountable the people who commit violent crimes against our community.”