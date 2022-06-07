EBONY Rundown: Mariah Carey Sued, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Break Up, and More

Model Pasha Bleasdell Passes Away

This past weekend, model Pasha Beasdell—known for starring in early 2000s music videos such as Donnell Jones’ “Where I Want To Be” and Nelly’s “Hot in Here”—passed away from a brain tumor. Music industry veteran Director X shared his condolences and reflections on time spend with the Canadian model. She was 38.

Singer Nicci Gilbert Calls Out P-Valley Creators

Nicci Gilbert has filed a lawsuit against Lionsgate and Starz for copyright infringement. The multifaceted creative took to social media to share her disappointment over the continued usage of her “intellectual property” and that she was pressing forward with the lawsuit for her own protection and the future protection of others.

“I’m not doing this for clout. All I’m doing is fighting for my intellectual property rights and your right in the future whether you see it or not. If it happens to me, it happens to everybody,” said Gilbert.

Mariah Carey Sued Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

The “Queen of Christmas” Mariah Carey is facing a $20 million lawsuit over her 1994 hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” An artist by the name of Andy Stone, known as Vince Vance and the Valiants, has filed a lawsuit on the grounds of “copyright infringement and unjust enrichment” over a song he wrote in 1989 also titled “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Call It Quits

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, who had everyone swooning and labeling them as #CoupleGoals, have broken up. After one year together, it is reported that the two are “both completely heartbroken.”

A source close to the couple shared with People that “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”