EBONY Rundown: Naomi Campbell Sacrificed Love for Career, Biden Moves to ‘Ensure’ Access to Texas Abortions, and More

Biden Vows to take Action After SCOTUS Fails to Block Texas Abortion Bill

According to ABC News, President Joe Biden announced plans to launch a “whole-of-government effort” as a response to the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the six-week abortion ban to take effect in Texas. “I am directing that Council and the Office of the White House Counsel to launch a whole-of-government effort to respond to this decision, looking specifically to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to see what steps the Federal Government can take to ensure that women in Texas have access to safe and legal abortions as protected by Roe,” Biden explained in a statement.

Hiring in the U.S. Slows as COVID Rates Surge

Hiring rates slowed significantly in the month of August as new coronavirus infection rates spiked, NPR reports. In August, employers added 235,000 jobs – a substantial drop from July’s additions. “There’s no question that the Delta variant is why today’s job report isn’t stronger,” President Joe Biden said of the decline, according to The New York Times. “I know people were looking, and I was hoping, for a higher number.”Still, the unemployment rate continues to fall. In August, the rate decreased to 5.2 percent from July’s 5.4 percent.

Naomi Campbell Says She Sacrificed Romance for Her Career

In an interview with The Cut, world-renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell shared that she believes she sacrificed finding a soulmate for her career. “I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soulmate who will understand you,” Campbell confessed. “It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong…you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise.” Despite having never been married, Campbell notes that she has been blessed with long-lasting friendships. “I’m grateful for those people in my life. They know me better than anyone.”

Former NFL Player Keith McCants Dead at 53

Former NFL player Keith McCants, who has played for multiple teams—including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals—has died. According to E! News, the ex-linebacker was found dead at his home in St. Petersberg, Florida. Authorities suspect that his death was caused by a drug overdose.

Fat Joe and Ja Rule to Faceoff in Verzuz

Fat Joe and Ja Rule are up for the next in line for what could potentially be the last Verzuz showdown of the summer. The New York rappers, who were both heavy contributors to the soundtracks of several the early aughts summers, will face-off on Sept. 14. “The summer ain’t over,” Swizz Beatz exclaimed in an Instagram post shared on Thursday.” Fans will be able to view the concert in person or virtually. Tickets to attend the live show in NYC go on sale next week.